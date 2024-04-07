4 directions for Becky Lynch following WrestleMania 40 loss

Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 kicked off with a breathtaking showdown. Becky Lynch locked horns against Rhea Ripley in a Women's World title bout. After several near falls, the match ended with the Eradicator emerging as the victor, and hence, she retained her Women's World title in a clear manner.

Lynch's loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All is indeed a surprise to fans. However, in this article, we will discuss four potential directions for the Irish star following her loss at WrestleMania 40.

#4. Becky Lynch might go on hiatus following the loss

One possible direction for Becky Lynch is that the 37-year-old star might go on hiatus following her loss at The Showcase of the Immortals. The motive behind this could be to revive Becky's momentum as the company will be able to book the Irish star freshly upon her return.

In the past, we have witnessed many instances where superstars went on hiatus following a WrestleMania loss and made their return in the forthcoming weeks. So it's possible that Becky Lynch might follow a similar path.

#3. A chase for the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase

This year, Money in the Bank is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. So it's possible that the Irish star might participate in some brief feud on Monday Night RAW to regain her lost momentum. Further, this could eventually lead to Lynch commencing her chase for this year's Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

A victory in the women's ladder match will allow the RAW star to get another title shot anywhere at any time of her choosing.

#2. A rivalry against Liv Morgan on RAW

Fans have already witnessed visible heat between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan on the red brand. Even the Irish Lass Kicker clashed against Morgan on one of the previous episodes of RAW, with the opportunity for Liv to be added to the Women's World title match at Mania if she won. However, things didn't conclude the way Morgan planned as Lynch secured the victory.

However, after Becky's loss at WrestleMania 40, it's possible that Liv Morgan might confront the 37-year-old star and mock her following her loss at The Showcase of the Immortals. This will eventually lead to a full-fledged feud between these two on Monday Night RAW.

#1. Another brief run in NXT

At NXT Stand and Deliver, the women's division of NXT witnessed massive changes, with Roxanne Perez emerging as the new NXT Women's Champion.

Following this, WWE announced the introduction of the Women's North American Championship. Not only this, the special show also saw the arrival of Giulia, who was teased to be the Stamford-based promotion's newest free-agent signing.

So, with all these major changes, it's safe to assume that Becky Lynch might initiate another brief run in the developmental brand, as the company has multiple ways to book the Irish star despite her WrestleMania loss.

