4 directions for Brock Lesnar after his return on WWE RAW

No one in their wildest dreams predicted Brock Lesnar to show up on WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary episode. But that is precisely what he did, sending fans worldwide into raptures.

Lesnar showed up a minute before RAW went off the air during the main event United States Championship match between Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. He wasted little time hitting the F5 on both men. Theory was the recipient of the second one, which put him right on top of his opponent for the pin and the win.

It was a shocking conclusion to the episode and one that was executed perfectly. The Beast F5ing his old rival made perfect sense, but dishing one out to Theory was fitting, given their differences in the past. However, now that RAW is in the past, we have to see where everything goes from here.

As such, here are four possible directions for Brock Lesnar after his epic return to WWE RAW.

#4. Face Bobby Lashley in a rubber match at WrestleMania 39

Lesnar and Lashley are no strangers to each other

We'll start with the most predictable and favored scenario for Brock Lesnar at this point in time. The last time we saw him was at WWE Crown Jewel, where he defeated Bobby Lashley in a grudge match.

Lesnar is 1-1 against Lashley in singles competition, having lost to him in a match at the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. A rubber match is all but inevitable, and it could happen at WrestleMania 39. The Beast costing The All Mighty the United States Championship is enough of a reason for the two of them to start feuding, and we will benefit from them trading haymakers in the future.

#3. Face Bobby Lashley, but after he becomes US Champion

Why not raise the stakes?

Here is the previous entry with a bit of a twist. Bobby Lashley should be United States Champion by now, but he will have to live with the fact that he isn't. However, nothing is stopping him from challenging for the title again.

Lashley could appeal to Adam Pearce for a title match against Austin Theory wherein Brock Lesnar is banned from ringside. Theory will have little chance against a motivated All Mighty, who could win the title and set his sights on his foe.

Lesnar facing his rival for the United States Championship would be a fun match. He has never won a title other than the world championship in WWE, which makes this an excellent opportunity to explore.

#2. Austin Theory worms his way into a three-way feud

Austin Theory may have benefitted from Brock Lesnar's interference on RAW this week, but he will not forget the F5 he took. He is a man who holds grudges, which means he ideally should look for revenge against the man who left him on his back.

While Lesnar and Bobby Lashley grab the headlines, Theory could be a solid addition to the feud. A triple-threat matchup between them would be a fantastic and unpredictable watch. The United States Champion would undoubtedly play the role of the underdog, but his winning chances would be significant. All that needs to happen is for the two titans to destroy each other and leave themselves open to a pinfall.

#1. Lesnar and Lashley face off in the Royal Rumble and eliminate each other

There is a case for the tension from this week's episode of RAW to be used up at the next Premium Live Event instead of WrestleMania. That would be the Royal Rumble, which would be ideal if booked correctly.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are both eligible to enter the Royal Rumble match. They could end up facing each other in the ring and going at it without a second thought. A double elimination would be the best booking decision, taking out two top contenders in one go and leaving them to feud after the show.

It is known that Brock Lesnar and Lashley both want to be world champion. As such, both superstars costing each other the Rumble would make for an excellent feud. They could decide to put an end to their differences once and for all in a final match.

