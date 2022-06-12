4 directions for Charlotte Flair once she returns to WWE

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair hasn't featured on WWE programming since losing her title to Ronda Rousey.

In storyline, The Queen was written off TV due to an injury she sustained at the hands of Rousey during the match at WrestleMania Backlash. In reality, WWE granted Charlotte some time off ahead of her marriage to AEW star Andrade El Ídolo.

So, what direction does WWE plan on going with the former SmackDown Women's Champion once she makes her return?

As always, here are a few possible answers.

#4. Charlotte Flair wins Money in the Bank

Lacey Evans is currently the only participant announced for the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

However, if the former Sassy Southern Belle wants to leave the event with the briefcase in hand, she'll have to go through seven other superstars. The Queen may just be one of those other competitors.

Money in the Bank is no stranger to surprises. If you're looking for an example, think Brock Lesnar in 2019. The Beast initially wasn't scheduled to compete that night, yet he replaced an injured Sami Zayn and went on to win.

Can you imagine if Charlotte pulls off something like Brock Lesnar this year?

#3. Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey can have one more match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Title

Their first one-on-one encounter took place at the 2018 Survivor Series event, where Ronda picked up the win via disqualification. After several multi-women bouts, the two battled once more on The Grandest Stage of Them All, as Flair defeated Rousey in controversial fashion.

WrestleMania Backlash marked their latest confrontation and seemingly the end of their feud for the foreseeable future. But with someone as high profile as The Queen, it wouldn't be a stretch to assume she'll get a title rematch first thing following her return.

If this happens, here's hoping the two can surpass the success of their highly praised I Quit match from WrestleMania Backlash.

#2. The Queen turns babyface... for good this time

WWE @WWE



Wonder who she learned that from? 🤔



#WWERaw There is no tactic @LaceyEvansWWE won't use...Wonder who she learned that from? 🤔 There is no tactic @LaceyEvansWWE won't use...Wonder who she learned that from? 🤔#WWERaw https://t.co/7FZNMbsx2T

It has become somewhat of a meme, but for what it's worth, Charlotte has switched from heel to face and back almost as often as The Big Show (Paul.

There's no denying that Flair has earned her respect with regard to her wrestling skills. Despite this, there will always be a lot of fans who feel she's been given way too much.

Roman Reigns faced the same problem several years ago, before his days as The Tribal Chief. In his case, the talent was always there, but everything seemed forced.

Perhaps Flair will follow in the same footsteps as Reigns. She could become so revered for her work as a heel that the fans will eventually start to cheer for her. With time, this could eventually lead to a face turn with no reason to turn her heel again.

#1. Charlotte Flair is dead set on becoming a 16-time world champion

She's currently recognized by WWE as a 13-time world champion at this point in her career. Overall, Charlotte has reigned 15 times as a singles champion and once as a tag team with Asuka.

Despite all her credentials, one has to assume that tying or surpassing her father's historic world title record ranks among one of the top priorities on her bucket list.

Making a storyline based around her obsessing over this feat might not be a bad idea, considering how competitive she's been portrayed over the years.

Regardless, don't be too surprised if you hear "and new WWE SmackDown/RAW Women's Champion" with regard to Charlotte at least three more times before The Queen decides to hang up her boots.

