4 directions for Cody Rhodes following the Royal Rumble

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes finally announced when he would be returning, stating that he would be doing so at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. This led to excited reactions and social media going berserk.

While we aren't the biggest fans of WWE having Rhodes announce his return beforehand, that doesn't mean we will be eagerly waiting for 'Wrestling has more than one royal family' to blare over the speakers on January 28. In declaring his entry, he has also become one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble match.

Whether The American Nightmare wins or not is irrelevant due to the sheer star power he has. What happens after his return, however, could make or break the momentum he has at this moment in time. As such, we look at four directions for Cody Rhodes following the Royal Rumble.

#4. On our list of directions for Cody Rhodes following the Royal Rumble: Feuding with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther versus Cody Rhodes would be a banger

Gunther has been a revelation since making his debut on the main roster. He is yet to taste defeat and is currently on a reign of terror as the Intercontinental Champion. He should be in the Royal Rumble match this year, where he will most certainly score a few eliminations and look like a million bucks.

However, Gunther is not in contention to win the Royal Rumble and will therefore have to be eliminated by a top star. Enter Cody Rhodes, who could be the one to put a dent into the former WALTER's invincibility aura. Eliminating The Ring General could kick-start a hot feud with the title up for grabs.

Rhodes is a man the wrestling devotee in Gunther will respect but will look to make an example out of. WWE can give the nod to the former to dethrone the latter and end what has been a legendary title reign in fine style.

#3. Getting drafted to SmackDown

Could Cody Rhodes swap red for blue?

Admittedly, Cody Rhodes hasn't wrestled a lot of matches on Monday Night RAW. While the argument is there for him to stay on the red show and correct the oversight, a move to SmackDown could work wonders.

SmackDown is, without question, the A-show of the product right now. Rhodes moving there would change its landscape and put everyone on notice. Whether this is done for him to feud with Gunther or take the first step towards challenging Roman Reigns, the move could be great for all parties. The switch can take place after his return at the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

#2. Settling his score with Seth Rollins once and for all

Most of you will remember how Cody Rhodes wrestled Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell while nursing a torn pectoral muscle. Despite the odds being stacked against him, he managed to take victory in what was the most inspiring performance fans have seen from any superstar.

The following night on RAW, Rhodes announced that he would be taking time off to heal from his injury. Rollins emerged to congratulate and embrace him before snapping and attacking his rival. This angle was used to write The American Nightmare off television, so it would make sense to revisit the feud and bury it for good.

The Visionary should have a great run in the Rumble, but he would absolutely lose it if Rhodes were to steal his spotlight by eliminating him. They could wrap up their epic rivalry in the weeks after the match.

#1. Becoming the No. 1 Contender and fighting Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes announcing his return in the Royal Rumble match instantly made him one of the favorites to win the whole thing. There is a compelling case for WWE to back him all the way and have him emerge as the winner to set up a mega date with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Reigns has beaten pretty much everyone on the main roster and is in need of fresh and elite opposition. Rhodes ticks both boxes and is a megastar at this moment in time. Having already declared his intentions of becoming world champion, The American Nightmare winning the Rumble would be the first step in him achieving his goal.

An epic feud should give way to a blockbuster main event where Rhodes does Dusty proud and becomes the first man to pin The Tribal Chief in years. In doing so, he will have won the one prize his family has deserved since forever.

