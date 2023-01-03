4 directions for the Dominik/Rey Mysterio storyline heading into WrestleMania 39

Rey Mysterio still has the Dominik Mysterio problem on his hands. This is despite the masked legend's move to SmackDown to escape the torture of his son and his stablemates. However, that is far from what happened, with the Judgment Day member still a thorn in Rey's side.

From showing up at his father's house on Thanksgiving and attacking him to getting arrested, Dominik's exploits have been a mixed bag. What's not in doubt is that he is far from finished with Rey, especially after the latter called the cops on him. The feud has now become personal, and fans cannot wait to see where the storyline goes.

A first-time match between the father and son duo at WrestleMania 39 is the dream. As such, we are exploring four potential directions in which Rey Mysterio's feud with Dominik Mysterio can go heading into the Show of Shows.

#4 On our list of directions in which the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio storyline can go: Dominik gets transferred to SmackDown

Rey Mysterio couldn't handle the pain of watching his son do the wrong thing every week and the pressure of having to fight him. As such, he handed in a request to be transferred to SmackDown, which Triple H granted a couple of months ago.

As things stand, Dominik and The Judgment Day are wreaking havoc on RAW. However, he would love to make things hell for his father and could very well follow him to the blue show.

A new year could be a fresh start for him, and in his terms, 'fresh' means tormenting Rey until he snaps and probably goes back to RAW. Throw in Judgment Day, one of the hottest acts on the red brand, and SmackDown could benefit big time.

#3 Rey makes Dominik have a change of heart

Will we see them on the same page again?

Alright, so this one is a bit of a downer. However, nothing can be ruled out in the world of WWE. Dominik Mysterio's betrayal of his father at Clash at the Castle was one of the most shocking moments of 2022, but a possible redemption arc wouldn't be too bad.

If WWE wants to go down the path of Rey Mysterio getting his son to snap out of his evil trance, they could pursue it heading into WrestleMania 39. Getting him to leave his 'Mami' and the rest of his Judgment Day friends will be easier said than done. However, we trust Triple H and his team to tell a compelling story heading into The Show of Shows.

#2 Rey and Dominik cross paths in the Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber is a contest which has a scary and gruesome reputation. Personal grudges often settle in the structure in brutal fashion. As such, it is the perfect stage for Dominik and Rey Mysterio to lock horns and engage in physicality, especially considering the potential championship opportunity on the line.

WWE could have Rey refuse to fight his son until they are both booked to lock horns in this year's Elimination Chamber Match. The luchador could avoid throwing down with Dominik until he has no other choice left. This could lead to a one-on-one showdown between the pair at WrestleMania, where the feud could be settled once and for all.

#1 Rey and Dominik meet inside the Royal Rumble Match

A good side plot in the Royal Rumble match could be the faceoff between Dominik and Rey Mysterio. With everyone down and Judgment Day lurking, it could be the time the loving father finally realizes enough is enough. Rey attacking his son would draw out a major pop, especially if it came after hesitating initially.

Dominik is a young and talented superstar who will be looking to make a major statement by performing well in the Rumble bout. Rey spoiling that dream by eliminating him would be fitting karma for all the horrible things his son has done to him over the past few months. A furious Dominik demanding that his father face him at WrestleMania 39 would be the obvious next step.

