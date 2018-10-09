4 directions for WWE SmackDown Live before 2019

Brad Phillips FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 298 // 09 Oct 2018, 15:01 IST

Perhaps the best direction at present for SmackDown Live

WWE Super Show-Down was an eventful PPV. There were twists and turns, and new a champion was crowned. However, it was nostalgia that stole the show. Firstly, John Cena returned to team up with Bobby Lashley. Moreover, Shawn Michaels was put through an announce table, see video below.

Overall, the PPV portrayed a purpose and afforded drama. Moreover, the Australian fans seemed immersed in the storylines. However, there are questions left unanswered. When will Daniel Bryan implement his championship opportunity? What happens between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe? Ultimately who knows. Nevertheless, let's explore possible options for the SmackDown Live brand.

#4 Rey Mysterio and Batista (SmackDown Live Tag Team champions)

Could they reign as champions once more? Or would they implode?

Rey Mysterio and Batista have had a storied history. However, their history with the SmackDown brand is stronger. Recently it was announced that Mysterio would return to ring action and Batista to the SmackDown Live 1000th episode. However, Batista has yet to confirm a full-time wrestling return. It seems likely though. Between 2002 and their respective departures from WWE. Mysterio and Batista have worked well together. Whether as a tag team or as enemies.

In 2005 Mysterio and Batista became tag team champions, defeating MNM (Johnny Nitro and Joey Mercury). After a short reign, they went their separate ways. In 2009 and 2010 Mysterio and Batista were embroiled in a feud. It started at Bragging Rights with Mysterio costing Batista a championship match.

With both returning soon, it could be hugely beneficial to pair them together. Perhaps against current SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. That match would be dramatic, nostalgic, and valuable to fans. Moreover, it could lead to a new feud between the two. What do you think?

