4 directions for Gunther following his controversial actions on RAW after WrestleMania 41

Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 Night One. The Ring General took his frustrations out on Pat McAfee and Michael Cole last night on RAW After 'Mania.

The former World Heavyweight Champion confronted Michael Cole. After the legendary commentator reminded Gunther that he tapped out to Jey Uso, The Ring General then tried to lock The Voice of WWE in a rear-naked choke. However, Pat McAfee was able to stop it.

Unfortunately for the former NFL punter, there was hell to pay as The Austrian Anomaly put him to sleep with the rear-naked choke as officials attempted to pull the former champion away.

The fallout from The Ring General's controversial actions would be intriguing, as there are many directions Triple H could take with his heinous assault.

#4. Gunther vs. Pat McAfee could take place at Backlash

The clean loss to Jey Uso has derailed The Ring General's momentum and damaged his aura, which explains why he took extreme measures against relatively defenseless commentators on the RAW After WrestleMania.

However, while Michael Cole may not be willing to step in the ring again, Pat McAfee is far from a defenseless commentator. The 37-year-old is pretty smooth in the ring and has defeated Austin Theory and Baron Corbin in the ring.

Although he looked scared of Gunther, the former World Heavyweight Champion's brutal actions may have lit up the pro wrestler breathing inside of McAfee. Thus, the former NFL punter could lace up his boots to fight The Ring General at Backlash.

#3. The Ring General could be fired from RAW, forcing him to seek solace on SmackDown

Adam Pearce has assured Michael Cole that The Ring General would have to pay for his controversial actions on RAW. Hefty fines and suspensions are the most obvious options.

Considering the brutal nature of his actions, a fine may not be sufficient. Hence, the RAW General Manager could take severe action by firing the 37-year-old Austrian star. Gunther no longer holds the World Heavyweight Championship, which lessens his bargaining power.

Pearce cannot allow The Ring General to have his way with everything. Nonetheless, this wouldn't herald the end of the former World Heavyweight Champion's career as he could move to SmackDown, which would present new challenges.

#2. Adam Pearce suspends the former World Heavyweight Champion indefinitely

Not only were Gunther's actions unnecessary and brutal, but they were also unprofessional. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has a history of dealing with such uncontrollable and volatile superstars.

Last year, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk wreaked considerable havoc on RAW. At one point, McIntyre's actions were so unprofessional that Pearce indefinitely suspended The Scottish Warrior.

The GM could take similar measures against The Ring General, who crossed all lines by putting his hands on the commentators and blatantly ignoring Pearce's pleas.

#1. Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn may have to pay for Jey Uso's World Title victory

While Gunther drew controversy due to his assault on Pat McAfee and Michael Cole, "Main Event" Jey Uso celebrated his World Heavyweight Championship win with Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso on RAW.

There is still no confirmation on Jey's first challenger as champion. The Ring General might have to move away from the World Heavyweight Title picture, but he could leave a lasting impression before he sets his intentions elsewhere.

Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso could be viciously assaulted by the Austrian Anomaly backstage. Big Jim has already suffered the wrath of Gunther, and the former World Champion would have little problem doing so again. Meanwhile, The Ring General's issues with Zayn are well-documented.

Therefore, to send a message to Main Event Jey Uso, the former World Heavyweight Champion, could take out two of his closest companions in Zayn and Big Jim.

