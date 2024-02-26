4 directions for Nia Jax at WrestleMania 40

Nia Jax's path to WrestleMania 40 got a lot harder after falling to Rhea Ripley at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth.

The hometown Women's World Champion withstood a heavy onslaught from Jax, before putting her away with the Riptide. Earlier in the night, Becky Lynch earned a shot at Ripley and the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 40.

With that pairing now set in stone after the events in Perth, what's next for The Irresistible Force? Nia Jax could take the next four paths to get on the card for WrestleMania 40.

#4 Go after tag team gold

The Kabuki Warriors defeated Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae in Perth

While she's alienated most of the women's roster on WWE RAW, Jax could find a partner and go after tag team gold. She's a former multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, winning the titles with Shayna Baszler.

Jax ran through a lot of the top women on the red brand after her full-time return last fall. Because of that, dominating the tag team scene shouldn't be too hard for The Annihilator.

Indi Hartwell and Candace LeRae, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, and Tegan Nox and Natalya have all had their shots. Perhaps she bullies Chelsea Green into going for the gold again. However it happens, Jax could pursue The Kabuki Warriors on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

#3 Insert herself into the WWE Women's Title match

Since she likes to bully the rest of the roster, Jax could turn her focus to WWE SmackDown. As Bayley was set to make her decision after winning the 2024 Royal Rumble, Jax coerced her into ultimately choosing IYO SKY.

After Bayley's explanation, the choice made sense. The Annihilator could say that the match wouldn't have happened if she didn't force Bayley to challenge SKY. She could then say that she deserves to be added to the match at WrestleMania 40.

While the saga around Damage CTRL is enough to sell the showdown, adding Jax would give the bout a new wrinkle. It could also protect SKY or Bayley with Jax eating the pin in the match.

#2 Nia Jax calls out Jade Cargill for huge WrestleMania 40 match

Jade Cargill made a huge impact in the Royal Rumble

One thing that usually happens during the Royal Rumble contests is that matches are set up for WrestleMania. It often stems from one star eliminating the other or interfering to help a foe get eliminated.

In the case of Nia Jax, she was dominating the women's roster in the ring until Jade Cargill debuted and eventually sent her packing from the Rumble match. For that reason alone, Jax should be on a rampage to settle scores with Cargill.

Cargill has not had a singles match in WWE yet, so the in-ring part of the potential match might need a lot of rehearsing. Due to the story told in the Royal Rumble, however, the two powerhouses could square off in Philadelphia.

#1 Jax pursues a Triple Threat match with Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch

Before last week's loss to Rhea Ripley at Perth, Jax had cleanly defeated Becky Lynch on WWE RAW previously. It set her up for a strong showing in the Royal Rumble as well as appearing as a serious threat to The Eradicator.

After beating The Man to essentially earn a title shot in Perth, Jax could reason that Lynch's Elimination Chamber win doesn't matter since she was the last person to defeat Big Time Becks.

That could lead to a triple threat much like when Charlotte Flair was randomly added to the main event of WrestleMania 35 after Lynch earned her spot. Jax would actually have logical grounds for her addition to the match at WrestleMania 40.