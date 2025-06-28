4 Directions for Rhea Ripley following WWE Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions 2025 is now in the books. The big-time premium live event was the second night of sold-out shows live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This time around, there were six major matches.

The main event featured John Cena defending his Undisputed WWE Title against CM Punk. The United States Championship was also on the line. Additionally, the King and Queen of the Ring were both crowned.

Arguably, the best match of the night was a Street Fight pitting Rhea Ripley against Raquel Rodriguez. The bout was very physical, and the crowd was hot for The Eradicator in particular. In the end, Rhea won thanks to an Avalanche Riptide.

With Rhea now gaining a win under her belt, what is next for the former world champion? This article will take a look at a handful of directions for the Australian star following the premium live event.

Below are four directions for Rhea Ripley following WWE Night of Champions.

#4. She could have a singles feud with Roxanne Perez following WWE Night of Champions

Roxanne Perez is known as The Prodigy and for good reason. At a young age, she has already held the NXT Women's Championship twice and is the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. Roxanne is now part of WWE's main roster and is currently involved with The Judgment Day on RAW.

When Rhea and Raquel battled it out at WWE Night of Champions, Roxanne Perez attempted to interfere and help Rodriguez. It backfired, though, and Mami ultimately beat up the young superstar.

Still, the fact that Roxanne attempted to cost Rhea the win might not be something Ripley can let slide. Moving forward, the two could engage in a personal feud on Monday Night RAW. Perhaps they could even have a big-time singles match at Evolution? Their bout could steal the show.

#3. Rhea Ripley could pursue IYO SKY and the Women's World Title

IYO SKY is one of the best wrestlers in the world today. She is a former WWE Women's Champion and the reigning Women's World Champion. Every time IYO steps into a ring, she delivers something special and usually walks away as the victor.

The Women's World Champion didn't compete at WWE Night of Champions, but that was likely not the original plan. According to recent reports, SKY and Liv Morgan were going to clash over the title, but Morgan's injury threw a wrench into those plans.

IYO can now shift her focus to a different challenger. Ripley secured a big win and hasn't hesitated to express her desire for a world title opportunity. With SmackDown star Jade Cargill winning the Queen of the Ring, it means SKY doesn't have a challenger yet. Rhea could step up, and the two could have a proper match now without Bianca Belair getting involved.

#2. She could join the Women's Intercontinental Championship scene

The WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship picture is fascinating at the moment. The current champion is Becky Lynch. The Man won the title by dethroning Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank.

Not only are the two feuding, but Bayley is also involved in the story. She and Becky are long-time foes. Meanwhile, The Role Model and Lyra also have issues, thanks in part to both wanting the Women's Intercontinental Title.

The division is heating up in a big way, and Rhea Ripley could decide to only add to the chaos. She could insert herself into the title picture, ultimately leading to a Fatal Four-Way Match between the four fantastic performers at Evolution. Rhea has some history with all four women, so that it wouldn't be completely out of nowhere. Plus, it could be a new title for Rhea to pursue.

#1. Rhea could feud with Bianca Belair for Evolution and SummerSlam

Bianca Belair is an extremely successful star. She has won the Women's Royal Rumble Match, the WWE Women's Championship, titles on RAW and SmackDown, and even tag team gold.

The EST and Rhea Ripley have had parallel journeys in some ways. While Rhea Ripley rose to the top, so did The EST of WWE. Then, in 2025, the pair were at odds on the Road to WrestleMania, before both ultimately lost to IYO SKY.

Fans are dying to see Rhea and Bianca finally have a major one-on-one singles match, and that could be Ripley's next direction. The two could have their dream match at Evolution and SummerSlam in order to decide who is truly the better of the two.

