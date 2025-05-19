4 directions for Roxanne Perez following her split with Giulia after WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW last week featured a main event match where Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY teamed on to battle the duo of Giulia and Roxanne Perez. The four women absolutely delivered a banger of a match too.

While the match delivered what was anticipated by most fans, it didn't end quite how Roxanne and Giulia would've liked it to. The pair of newcomers lost. After their match, Roxanne attempted to regroup with The Beautiful Madness, but instead, Giulia made it clear that they weren't a team any longer.

Some fans assumed an angle was playing out, or perhaps it was a clever ruse by the two NXT stars. That changed on Friday, however, as Giulia showed up on SmackDown and was revealed as Nick Aldis' latest signing to the brand.

This confirms Giulia and Roxanne Perez are no longer a unit, but what does that mean for The Prodigy? This article will take a look at a handful of directions for Roxanne following her split with The Beautiful Madness.

Below are four directions for Roxanne Perez following her split with Giulia after WWE RAW.

#4. Roxanne Perez could officially sign with Monday Night RAW

Nick Aldis swooping in and signing Giulia was a smart move on his part. The Beautiful Madness is a former WWE NXT Women's Champion and Adam Pearce gave her a lot of time on his show.

In fact, an argument could be made that Adam Pearce dropped the ball by not signing The Beautiful Madness to the red brand as soon as he was able to do so. If the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is smart, he won't make the same mistake with The Prodigy.

Roxanne Perez's next move could be officially signing with Monday Night RAW. This would mean she gives up on WWE NXT and opts not to potentially follow Giulia to SmackDown. Instead, she can stick around the brand she's been hanging out on lately.

#3. The Prodigy could join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is a faction on WWE Monday Night RAW. It currently consists of Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. Soon, it might also include Roxanne Perez.

While some fans might be confused as to what could possibly link Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day, eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe know. In the background of backstage segments over recent weeks, fans have caught Roxanne Perez talking to Finn Balor, although it isn't clear what it could be about.

There is a chance that The Prince has been looking to recruit The Prodigy to The Judgment Day. Given that Liv Morgan has been away, Perez would add a lot to the group. Plus, Roxanne is just plain talented so her being involved in the stable would do nothing but benefit everybody else involved.

#2. She could go back to NXT

WWE NXT is the home of the stars of tomorrow. The show may be on The CW each week in prime time, but despite being a top program on network television, the primary goal of NXT is to develop stars for the main roster.

While that is the main goal, NXT has managed to house the best women's division in all of WWE and pro wrestling as a whole. Names such as Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Jordynne Grace, Sol Ruca, Zaria, and Stephanie Vaquer are just a handful of those who have made NXT truly special lately.

Giulia may be gone from NXT, but there is a chance that Roxanne could return to the brand after a brief run on RAW. If Adam Pearce or Triple H feels she needs more time in developmental, NXT may be where she remains moving forward. If nothing else, NXT will remain stacked with The Prodigy.

#1. She could feud with Bayley when The Role Model returns to WWE television

Expand Tweet

Bayley is one of the most decorated athletes in WWE history. She has held the top titles on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She is also a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion, a former Royal Rumble winner, and beyond.

Unfortunately, Bayley hasn't been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania. The Role Model was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria to battle The Judgment Day, but Becky Lynch shockingly assaulted Bayley. She has been absent ever since then.

Many had assumed Bayley would wrestle Roxanne Perez since the two had issues prior to The Show of Shows, but that singles match never materialized. Now, the bout between them could actually take place. Roxanne's next direction could be a proper feud with a returning Bayley on RAW.

Mentor vs. mentee is always an exciting prospect. Will the cocky Roxanne prove she's better than her role model? It would be fascinating to watch.

