4 directions for The Judgment Day after WWE Night of Champions 2025

The Judgment Day suffered yet another setback at WWE Night of Champions 2025. After a string of losses, the loss of Carlito, and injuries to both Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, the iconic faction's negative momentum continued with Raquel Rodriguez's loss to Rhea Ripley at the Riyadh Premium Live Event.

This left fans wondering what might be next for the once nearly invincible collective heading into Evolution and Summerslam. Will there be a shake-up in the ranks? Will the lack of success bring tensions to a head and breed betrayal? Will certain members step up to fill the gaps left by their injured teammates? There are so many questions on everyone's minds following the group's latest major setback.

Here are four directions for The Judgment Day after WWE Night of Champions 2025.

#4: A new male member is added to The Judgment Day as a replacement for Carlito

Caribbean Cool's absence has been felt in the Judgment Day [Image: WWE.com]

Ever since Carlito left WWE, The Judgment Day has had a different feel to it, and not necessarily in a positive fashion. The 46-year-old Puerto Rican legend's innuendo-laden humor has been missed in backstage segments, and his absence has eroded the group's numerical advantage at ringside. This has made them considerably weaker on both fronts, thus affecting their momentum.

With Finn Balor and JD McDonagh still chasing the World Tag Team Championship, a Carlito replacement might come in handy. It would also swing the power dynamic in the Judgment Day itself towards Finn Balor while Liv Morgan is away, helping him consolidate his power before Morgan and Dominik Mysterio return.

Caribbean Cool left a noticeable gap in the heel faction, and a replacement might be needed to bridge it following the events of Night of Champions 2025.

#3: Roxanne Perez takes Liv Morgan's place as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

The second edition of WWE's all-female Premium Live Event, Evolution, is barely two weeks away. Despite Liv Morgan's shoulder injury ruling her out for a considerable amount of time, Raquel Rodriguez is yet to relinquish the Women's Tag Team Championship. This would suggest that Triple H & Co. don't intend to strip her of the title, which is likely to be defended in Atlanta come July 13.

The easiest conclusion to draw from all this is that the Stamford-based promotion may be planning on having Roxanne Perez replace Morgan as Rodriguez's partner. This would be the second time in under a year that this happened, following Naomi taking Jade Cargill's place in late 2024. If handled as well as the previous instance, all three women involved could carry red-hot momentum into 2026.

It could also lead to the next entry on this list.

#2: Liv Morgan officially leaves The Judgment Day (with Dominik Mysterio?) upon her return to WWE

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan looks set for a long injury layoff from WWE after separating her shoulder on the June 16, 2025 episode of RAW. The 31-year-old was in the midst of a silent power struggle with Finn Balor for control of The Judgment Day before the unfortunate setback and is now at a major disadvantage. With Dominik Mysterio also out of commission, Morgan might return to find herself ousted from the faction.

Following Raquel Rodriguez's loss at Night of Champions, Balor & Co. may decide they've had enough and make some personnel changes in Morgan and Mysterio's absence. The duo's potential ousting from the group could then provide them a platform to turn babyface, capitalizing on their recent popularity. It might also help the Bullet Club founder refresh his character and return to past glory...

#1: Finn Balor brings back the Demon King to arrest The Judgment Day's WWE slump

Expand Tweet

Given how much momentum The Judgment Day has lost in recent months, it's clear that big changes need to be made to improve its fortunes. Be it replacing Liv Morgan as Women's Tag Team Champion, introducing new members, or winning more gold, something big needs to happen. This could be the ingredient that gets them firing on all cylinders again, helping them recapture the magic of old.

Arguably, the biggest potential change that could be made is bringing back Finn Balor's Demon King alter ego. The iconic mystical character is one of the most protected in all of WWE, but has not been seen in years. Reviving it after Night of Champions could set The Judgment Day up for great success heading into SummerSlam and beyond.

Methodius Uwizera



To ensure his articles are factually accurate and reliable, Methodius conducts comprehensive research and sources information from credible news outlets.



A big fan of John Cena, Methodius admires the 16-time WWE World Champion’s ability to recover from setbacks without compromising on his ethics. If given the chance to book a storyline in WWE, Methodius would like to produce Cena’s retirement program. He would have The Cenation Leader turn into a mega heel and align with Austin Theory and MJF. Methodius would book the wrestling legend to win his 17th World Championship and the Intercontinental Title before Friedman and Theory betray him.



Know More

