4 directions for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

There was a time when The Judgment Day dominated Monday Night RAW and stood at the very top. However, things have changed significantly, and the group has been entangled in chaos lately. Tensions have been growing within the faction for the past few months, and the once-dominant stable is now heading towards anarchy.

Ad

The two veterans, Liv Morgan and Finn Balor, are locked in a power struggle on RAW. Additionally, Roxanne Perez's entry in The Judgment Day has caused more damage and is indeed a major factor contributing to the ongoing chaos. When it comes to Dominik Mysterio, his stance has been questionable as well.

This article will take a look at four possible directions for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW:

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Ad

Trending

#4. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh may go after the Tag Team Championship

Finn Balor has not been part of any significant storylines or feuds on RAW for quite some time now. The Prince has only been dictating the chaos that has been happening with The Judgment Day and is savoring every bit of it. But now, he and JD McDonagh may go after the World Tag Team Championship.

Ad

It has been quite a long time since Balor has held gold on the main roster. And Dominik Mysterio has been taking away all the opportunities from him, whether it's a spot in the Money in the Bank Qualifier Match or the King of the Ring Qualifier match. So, WWE might therefore decide to put the spotlight on Finn Balor.

Balor and McDonagh could feud with The New Day for the World Tag Team Championship in the coming weeks leading up to SummerSlam.

Ad

#3. Liv Morgan may face consequences for attacking Nikki Bella

Ad

Last week on RAW, Liv Morgan interrupted a returning Nikki Bella and disrespected the latter. Both superstars were then involved in a heated exchange of words. Well, that was not it. Morgan also took out the former Divas Champion with an Oblivion after baiting the Hall of Famer to re-enter the ring.

There is a high chance that she could face the consequences of her actions on RAW. Nikki Bella could very well return and attack Liv Morgan, making her pay for what she did. The Miracle Kid might compete against the returning star at WWE Evolution, the seeds for which may have already been planted.

Ad

#2. Roxanne Perez could continue to create tensions within The Judgment Day

Roxanne Perez has been the catalyst for chaos and conflicts within The Judgment Day, and that is no secret. Ever since she has joined the group, things have only gone from bad to worse. Perez could continue to play mind games and create tensions within the faction on RAW.

Ad

The Prodigy could attempt to lure Dominik Mysterio, creating a rift between Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan. Besides, she could also subtly highlight how she has been able to elevate the faction since her arrival, something that Morgan has failed to do in recent times due to her constant setbacks.

#1. Dominik Mysterio's relationship with Liv Morgan may become bitter

Ad

Dominik Mysterio has been in a tough spot since the very first day Roxanne Perez stepped into The Judgment Day locker room. The Prodigy has been trying to enchant the 28-year-old and bring him to her side. The fact that Mysterio is getting closer to Perez has enraged Liv Morgan.

There have been several instances when the former Women's World Champion was seen furious with how Dirty Dom had been giving attention to the newcomer, instead of avoiding her. It could be a matter of time before Roxanne Perez completely taints Dominik Mysterio's relationship with The Miracle Kid.

Liv Morgan's growing frustrations and anger towards Dominik could eventually reach a boiling point in the coming weeks. She could officially break up with her Latino Heat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More