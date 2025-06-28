4 Directions for The Wyatt Sicks after they failed to win the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Wyatt Sicks are one of the most terrifying groups in WWE right now. After their return to SmackDown in May 2025, they have been actively involved in the WWE Tag Team Championship picture. On the latest episode of SmackDown, their match against the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship ended in a disqualification.
Let's take a look at the future directions the Wyatt Sicks stable could take to establish its dominance.
#4. Stipulation match with the Street Profits
After their DQ finish against Ford and Dawkins on SmackDown, the Wyatts Sicks could demand another match for the titles. General Manager Nick Aldis could grant this request for the stable, considering how chaotic the last bout was.
One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!
The Wyatts could have a stipulation match with the Street Profits for the title. It could be a match with no disqualifications or count-outs for them to win the game and become the new tag champs.
#3. They can take out every tag team
Wyatt Sicks members are known for their surprise attacks, which they have showcased on multiple occasions on both RAW and SmackDown. Even during their debut, they took out the whole red brand roster.
They can do something similar on an upcoming episode of SmackDown, where they pull out a surprise attack on the SmackDown tag teams. The Sicks could make a statement that they're going to run the blue brand's tag division.
#2. Alexa Bliss joins the faction?
Ever since she made her return during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, Alexa Bliss has been rumoured to join the Wyatt Sicks. They have had numerous backstage interactions with each other.
Triple H could finally pull the trigger by adding Alexa to it. The Goddess could join the group as their sixth member. She and Nikki Cross could even go after the Women's Tag Team Championship together again.
#1. Aleister Black could become the new leader of the Wyatt Sicks
Similar to how Finn Balor attacked and kicked out Edge to take control of the Judgement Day, Black could do the same with the Wyatt Sicks. Aleister Black could join the group and take out Uncle Howdy.
He could then appoint himself as the new leader of the group and take it to new heights. Recent reports have suggested that Black is due for an even bigger push in the coming months. He could receive that along with the Wyatts.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!