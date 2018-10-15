4 Dream Opponents For The Shield

Sierra. Hotel. India. Echo. Lima. Delta. The Shield.

The Shield has been a very influential and probably the most dominant faction in the WWE history. The trio debuted in 2012 and since have made a mark on the main roster. They consist of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. All of them are grand slam champions in the WWE and have had success in singles as well as tag team competition.

The Shield was broken up by Seth Rollins in 2014 but then they were reunited in 2017. They are currently competing on Monday Night Raw in a rivalry against The Dogs Of War. Roman Reigns is the current Universal Champion and Seth Rollins is the current Intercontinental Champion. Dean Ambrose does not hold any title right now. And thus, the WWE is teasing a Dean Ambrose heel turn.

It is expected that Dean turns his back on his brothers very soon. But before breaking up, they need to have matches against the following teams:

#4 The British Strong Style

Pete Dunne (left), Trent Seven (middle), Tyler Bate (right)

The British Strong Style is a faction that performs in the UK Brand as well as in NXT. Pete Dunne is the current UK Champion as well as the longest reigning champion of the modern era. Whereas Tyler Bate and Trent Seven (together known as Moustache Mountain) are former NXT Tag Team Champions. They are amongst the most technically sound wrestlers in the whole world.

Them coming up to the main roster soon is inevitable and a feud with The Shield is just what we need. Together both teams can put up an awesome match. The Moustache Mountain even have a 5-star match (rated by Dave Meltzer) against The Undisputed Era in NXT. It is the one and only tag team match in the WWE that has been awarded 5-stars. This proves that they can have a good match against anyone and are worthy opponents for The Shield.

