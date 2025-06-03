4 Dream potential first opponents for Mariah May in WWE

After two incredibly successful years in AEW, Mariah May has seemingly departed from the Jacksonville-based promotion for WWE. The Glamour was recently removed from the roster page of the Tony Khan-owned company, sparking a flurry (no pun intended) of speculation regarding her future. Given her well-documented love for the Stamford-based organization, it's quite likely that she'll jump ship.

Ad

If WWE signs her, there are many questions that need to be answered about her arrival. Which brand will the 26-year-old land on? When and where will she debut? Will she keep her name and AEW character? Will she come in as a singles competitor or partner with someone? Most importantly, who will be her first "dance partner" under Triple H?

Below are four dream potential first opponents for Mariah May in WWE.

Ad

Trending

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

#4. Mariah May could make magic with Liv Morgan upon arriving in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mariah May and Liv Morgan enjoyed strikingly similar rises in AEW and WWE, respectively, throughout 2024. Both women grew leaps and bounds in stature as a result of love triangle storylines, establishing themselves against arguably the biggest stars in their divisions. Although they ultimately lost those rivalries, they emerged as undeniably top stars in the business.

Imagine the magic the duo could weave across from each other in the Stamford-based promotion. It would be intriguing to see how well the pair's very different styles mesh together and how much chemistry they have. Add Dominik Mysterio into the mix, and you have the potential for a scandalous yet highly entertaining first rivalry for The Glamour.

Ad

#3. Mariah May has a little-known history with Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mariah May was part of the first-ever tryout class for NXT UK. The Glamour did not make it to the now-defunct developmental show, but she has since made a name for herself in the indies, STARDOM, and AEW. Now that she seems set to finally arrive in WWE, she could reunite with some old friends on the main roster.

Arguably, the most prominent of these is the current Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, who was in the same tryout class of 2019. Valkyria could be The Glamour's first opponent, allowing the duo to revisit their history and craft an emotional and compelling storyline from it. If the champion retains her title against Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank, May could win gold within weeks of her arrival.

Ad

#2. Mariah May and Giulia could revive their epic STARDOM rivalry in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Mariah May shares an off-screen history with Lyra Valkyria, one WWE Superstar she has on-screen history with is Giulia. The Glamour engaged in an epic rivalry with SmackDown's newest recruit in STARDOM, one which went a long way towards putting both women on the map. The former AEW Women's Champion has made no secret of her desire to face The Beautiful Madness again.

Given how well acquainted the duo already is, it's hard to imagine a better first opponent for May in the Stamford-based promotion than her old rival. The former NXT Women's Champion could introduce the wider WWE audience to their newest star with some in-ring excellence, setting the tone for both women's main roster runs.

Ad

#1. Rhea Ripley is arguably the biggest potential first opponent for Mariah May in WWE

The Glamour and The Eradicator are two of the biggest names in the game today [Images: WWE.com and AEW's Instagram handle]

WWE is currently enjoying arguably its biggest assortment of top female superstars in history. In addition to Liv Morgan, the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY are all in their prime. Close behind them is a young group of mega talents, including Tiffany Stratton, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace, and others.

Ad

However, arguably the biggest female star in the entire business right now is Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator combines in-ring prowess, character work, popularity, and title dominance better than most on the planet, and elevates most who face her. All this makes her possibly the best first opponent for Mariah May to help the latter make her mark at the very top of the card.

For proof of concept, see The Glamour's epic storyline with Timeless Toni Storm in AEW!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Methodius Uwizera Methodius Uwizera is a journalist at Sportskeeda, primarily writing WWE features. While he is an IT professional, Methodius minored in English in high school. His passion for writing and professional wrestling led him to take up his current role. He has been working for Sportskeeda for over two years.



To ensure his articles are factually accurate and reliable, Methodius conducts comprehensive research and sources information from credible news outlets.



A big fan of John Cena, Methodius admires the 16-time WWE World Champion’s ability to recover from setbacks without compromising on his ethics. If given the chance to book a storyline in WWE, Methodius would like to produce Cena’s retirement program. He would have The Cenation Leader turn into a mega heel and align with Austin Theory and MJF. Methodius would book the wrestling legend to win his 17th World Championship and the Intercontinental Title before Friedman and Theory betray him.



When not producing intriguing features on pro wrestling, Methodius loves to watch football (soccer) and a wide range of movies. A good goalkeeping display speaks to his soul. Know More