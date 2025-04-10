4 Early picks to win the 2025 WWE Women's Money in the Bank contract

WWE WrestleMania is rapidly approaching. While this is the biggest Premium Live Event of the year, it doesn't spell the end of the journey. Instead, immediately after The Show of Shows concludes, all eyes are then on the next events.

One big event that will be taking place later this year is Money in the Bank. The show features two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, each offering an incredible reward for the winner: a contract for a guaranteed championship match.

While the gimmick bout started as a men's-exclusive match in 2005, it has evolved, and now female superstars have their own Money in the Bank Ladder Match every year. Stars such as Asuka, Bayley, and Tiffany Stratton have won the match.

This article will take a look at four early picks who could potentially win the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank contract. This includes an NXT star, a current champion, and one of the most underrated performers going today.

Below are four early picks to win the 2025 WWE Women's Money in the Bank contract.

#4. Lyra Valkyria is one of the best in the world

Lyra Valkyria is an incredibly talented WWE Monday Night RAW star. She began her career on the indies and then joined NXT UK before moving over to NXT in the United States. While in NXT, she eventually captured the brand's top title.

The "bird lady," as Lyra is affectionately called by her fans, is the reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. She defeated Dakota Kai in the finals of the tournament, becoming the first-ever champion. Stars such as Ivy Nile, Bayley, and Dakota again have been unable to dethrone her.

Lyra is so incredibly talented that it seems inevitable for her to become a world champion in time. She could, and arguably should, win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. From there, she could wait to cash in until sometime next year, ensuring she is truly ready to be on top.

#3. Dakota Kai is waiting to break out in WWE

Dakota Kai is one of WWE's most underrated performers. She is a former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion on the main roster. However, in terms of singles success, Dakota has struggled.

As noted, Kai was a finalist in the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Sadly, she ultimately fell short and did so again in a rematch. Since then, Kai has unfortunately been lost in the shuffle.

The Damage CTRL star has been waiting for her breakout moment in World Wrestling Entertainment, but it has yet to arrive. Winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match could nearly guarantee that her opportunity will finally come.

#2. Roxanne Perez should be on the main roster by then

Roxanne Perez is a WWE NXT star. Since joining the brand, she has won the NXT Women's Title twice, the NXT Tag Team Titles, and even won the NXT Breakout Tournament. She has been incredible since signing with World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Prodigy has also flirted with the main roster, including doing so this year. Between a rivalry with Bayley, a match with Raquel Rodriguez, and stellar performances in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and Women's Elimination Chamber Match, she is clearly ready for the big time.

WWE could finally call Roxanne up after WrestleMania. From there, she could quickly win Money in the Bank. Perez is a fantastic wrestler, and getting the briefcase could catapult her to the next level.

#1. Jade Cargill's main event push will be coming

Jade Cargill is a physical specimen, unlike almost anyone else in WWE history. She is as physically fit as it gets and is very much a superhero from a comic book come to life. She is also a two-time tag team champion.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was absent for months after a shocking attack but made her return at Elimination Chamber Toronto. Currently, she is embroiled in a bitter feud with Naomi, and the two will clash at WrestleMania 41.

The feud between Jade and Naomi is fantastic, but ultimately, it is just setting up Cargill's eventual main event push. After disposing of The Glow, Jade could, should, and likely will win Money in the Bank to fully commence her main event push.

