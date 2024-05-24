4 epic returns we could see at WWE King and Queen Of The Ring 2024

WWE's upcoming event, King and Queen Of The Ring 2024, is just around the corner, and after a slow start, it has built up quite a head of steam. Gunther and Lyra Valkyria will find out their opponents in the respective tournament finals on SmackDown, while the rest of the card is set.

Triple H's blockbuster revelation that the winners of the King and Queen Of The Ring will receive world title opportunities has shot anticipation through the roof. However, that might not be the only exciting news coming out of Jeddah. A number of matches booked for the PLE will have certain absent Superstars keeping an eye on them, which could lead to epic returns dramatically altering the results of these bouts.

Here are four huge returns we might see at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024

#4: Giovanni Vinci could cost Gunther the 2024 WWE King Of The Ring final

WWE King Of The Ring 2024 comes just over a month since Giovanni Vinci was brutally ejected from Imperium. The Italian Superstar has not been seen on any programming since Ludwig Kaiser's shocking assault, leaving fans wondering what his future holds. Imperium leader Gunther has since entered the King Of The Ring tournament, advancing to the final.

With the last-minute announcement of a Summerslam title shot for the winner of said final, Randy Orton is the fan favorite to win and challenge Cody Rhodes. One wonders how The Viper will defeat the heavily protected Ring General, especially with The Bloodline potentially trying to cost him. Vinci could be the wildcard, materializing out of nowhere to cost his former leader a golden opportunity.

#3: Kevin Owens will have an eye on the King Of The Ring final no matter who advances from WWE SmackDown

Like Giovanni Vinci, Kevin Owens has been missing from WWE television for weeks. The Prizefighter was last seen at Backlash: France where he and Randy Orton lost to Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa. Owens picked up a storyline injury from the loss, leaving Orton to deal with Tonga and Sikoa by himself.

This has not affected The Viper's King Of The Ring run thus far, but all that might change in the semi-finals and potentially final of the tournament. Whether The Apex Predator makes it to the final or not, he will likely need help fending off The Bloodline or costing Tama Tonga the match. This makes a surprise Kevin Owens appearance quite likely at the event.

#2: Uncle Howdy could resurface at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024... and not alone!

The weeks leading up to King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 have seen multiple unexplained glitches and QR codes show up on multiple WWE shows. The codes reveal a series of vignettes presumably teasing the impending return of Uncle Howdy, who was introduced as Bray Wyatt's partner before the latter's untimely demise.

Fans speculated that Howdy would target Jey Uso for a number of reasons including the latter's "firefly" entrance, but that is yet to happen. What if Main Event Jey isn't the target, though? What if it's Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, or even Cody Rhodes? What if the chosen target's day of reckoning is May 25th?

Little is known about the mystical figure, meaning that he can show up anywhere and target anyone. With his latest vignettes seemingly summoning the "Wyatt 6" stable he's rumored to lead, there's a fair chance that he will show up in Jeddah. Could he show up with Alexa Bliss, who hasn't been seen since losing to potential Queen Of The Ring finalist Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023?

#1: Rhea Ripley could interfere in the WWE Women's World Championship match

Rhea Ripley suffered an injury in a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan which caused her to relinquish the WWE Women's World Championship. The vacant title was then won by Becky Lynch in a 20-woman battle royal on Monday Night RAW shortly after. The seven-time world champion has since been embroiled in a heated feud with Morgan, leading to a title match in Jeddah.

Ripley has had recent animosity with both women in the match, and could make a shocking return to cost one of them or confront the winner. The Eradicator is thought to be out for a few more months, but as CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have shown, you don't need medical clearance to have a compelling rivalry.

Mami could return ahead of schedule to sow the seeds for an epic summer feud with either Morgan or Lynch... or both!