4 Exceptional things WWE is doing for a better world you may not know about

The world's largest and most famous professional wrestling promotion, WWE, has over the years contributed in innumerable ways to the society at large. They are known for all the ways that they have contributed to different charities and their endeavors around the world, be it reaching out to children or others in need.

However, what is generally known about all that they do is not even half the story, as they have quite a few other measures that they take to ensure the betterment of their fanbase.

In this article, we will be talking about 4 exceptional things that WWE is doing for a better world that you may or may not know about.

#4 Special Olympics

WWE has been supporting the world of Special Olympics since 1995.

For those of you that do not know, the Special Olympics is the largest organization for both children and adults who suffer intellectual disabilities. This is recognized by the International Olympics Committee

2019 saw WWE partner with Special Olympics for their Summer Games hosted in Abu Dhabi. This is one partnership that WWE hosts thanks to their outreach programs to help empower and involve people from every background, and introduce them to the fulfilling world of sports, showcasing the immense power and the spirit of humans in the face of adversity.

#3 Beyond Sport

Beyond Sport is an organization that helps create social change in communities around the world, by instilling in them inspiration and creating idols for them to follow. The organization helps to grow the self-confidence of many around the world, to give them the belief that they can overcome their existing situation to become champions themselves.

WWE and Beyond Sport have teamed up for some time now, and in 2019 identified community champions, who went above and beyond to help their communities grow.

All five of these champions became candidates for the Courageous Use of Sport Award. Mustafa Ali and Apollo Crews presented Erika Nataly Martinez Beltrån with the award at the Beyond Sport Global Awards in New York City.

#2 UNICEF USA

WWE and UNICEF have joined forces to help celebrate the teachers and students all over the world who help to make a difference in different parts of the world.

Students perform various activities which help them unlock food that UNICEF delivers to various malnourished children around the world. They learn empathy and how every little action can help to make a difference in the world.

Bayley, No Way Jose, Tyler Breeze, and others visited 100 students in the Phoenix Refugee School. The school works as a place where students can learn in a safe environment, with many students coming to the country from other countries which were deemed to be unsafe for them.

#1 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

The WWE Universe received a shock when Roman Reigns announced that he had Leukemia and as a result would be taking time off while he battled the disease. After winning the battle and returning to action, WWE has since partnered with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The partnership was announced in October 2019, and Roman Reigns is the spokesperson for the company.

They debuted a 'Tougher Than Cancer' PSA which generated $7 Million to support the cause.

These are only a few of the many causes that WWE has taken part in to ensure a better world. The company has long been at work to help society both inside and outside the ring, to help those in need.