Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Factions WWE should form to end The Shield forever

Rimika Saini
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11.56K   //    09 Sep 2018, 22:34 IST

Who
Who will be responsible for the Destruction of the Shield?

Possibly the most successful WWE faction in recent memory, the Shield has achieved massive recognition through their unending dominance, and meteoric push.

The Hounds of Justice has been dominating the entire company, and are almost the corner-stones of the business today, with the Big Dog ruling the yard.

However, their current booking has led to constructive criticism from legions of their fans' and with WWE continuing to push Roman Reigns to the top, the Shield's credibility and uniqueness are being diminished.

With Braun Strowman, Drew Mcintyre, and Dolph Ziggler aligning to form a timely faction, the company needs something special, if they are indeed looking to end the Shield.

Well, this all will end with the Shield imploding up, and with fans expecting Dean Ambrose to betray the Hounds, the company could also take this opportunity to build an extraordinary faction before it all ends.

The Shield still remains one of the most dominating groups in WWE history, and if they are to be stopped in any way, then Vince McMahon needs to coerce the creative management to present an extraordinary narrative to the front.

So, who can end the Shield? Is there any team on the main roster even close to destroying the Shield? Let's see.

Here are the 4 factions WWE should make to end the Shield.

#1 Dean Ambrose and the Authors of Pain

Dean A
Dean Ambrose's silence is speaking volumes at the moment

The most ideological way to destroy the Shield is for a member of the faction to betray their own brothers and become into a revolutionary star on the red brand.

Since Seth Rollins has already achieved massive success by turning on his brothers, it's about time that WWE pushes the envelope with Dean Ambrose.

The Lunatic Fringe carries a solid personality and possesses all the ingredients that could make him the most popular star to step foot in the squared circle in a very long time.

His heelish mannerisms in the previous promotion are a testament to his incredible talent, and if something of that stature could be booked here, then you may surely have an anti-hero like Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Moreover, turning on the Shield would have terrible repercussions, as far as advancing the narrative is concerned. A possible alliance with the Authors of Pain could turn the whole red brand into the Ambrose Asylum, and make Monday Night Raw compelling again.





1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Evolution Triple H Roman Reigns
Rimika Saini
ANALYST
that which is empty, is inexhaustible.
10 Greatest Moments in WWE Raw History
RELATED STORY
5 Factions you didn't know were created by WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
5 Fantasy tag team Fatal Fourways across WWE eras
RELATED STORY
10 Best WWE Extreme Rules PPV Matches
RELATED STORY
10 best back-stabbings in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 Factions The Shield Could Feud With Next
RELATED STORY
5 Epic Dream Feuds WWE Should Book For The Shield
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstar Who Absolutely Couldn't Stand Each Other
RELATED STORY
3 Blockbuster Matches Involving The Shield That Must...
RELATED STORY
3 things that will happen when The Shield returns next...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us