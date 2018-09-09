4 Factions WWE should form to end The Shield forever

Rimika Saini FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11.56K // 09 Sep 2018, 22:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who will be responsible for the Destruction of the Shield?

Possibly the most successful WWE faction in recent memory, the Shield has achieved massive recognition through their unending dominance, and meteoric push.

The Hounds of Justice has been dominating the entire company, and are almost the corner-stones of the business today, with the Big Dog ruling the yard.

However, their current booking has led to constructive criticism from legions of their fans' and with WWE continuing to push Roman Reigns to the top, the Shield's credibility and uniqueness are being diminished.

With Braun Strowman, Drew Mcintyre, and Dolph Ziggler aligning to form a timely faction, the company needs something special, if they are indeed looking to end the Shield.

Well, this all will end with the Shield imploding up, and with fans expecting Dean Ambrose to betray the Hounds, the company could also take this opportunity to build an extraordinary faction before it all ends.

The Shield still remains one of the most dominating groups in WWE history, and if they are to be stopped in any way, then Vince McMahon needs to coerce the creative management to present an extraordinary narrative to the front.

So, who can end the Shield? Is there any team on the main roster even close to destroying the Shield? Let's see.

Here are the 4 factions WWE should make to end the Shield.

#1 Dean Ambrose and the Authors of Pain

Dean Ambrose's silence is speaking volumes at the moment

The most ideological way to destroy the Shield is for a member of the faction to betray their own brothers and become into a revolutionary star on the red brand.

Since Seth Rollins has already achieved massive success by turning on his brothers, it's about time that WWE pushes the envelope with Dean Ambrose.

The Lunatic Fringe carries a solid personality and possesses all the ingredients that could make him the most popular star to step foot in the squared circle in a very long time.

His heelish mannerisms in the previous promotion are a testament to his incredible talent, and if something of that stature could be booked here, then you may surely have an anti-hero like Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Moreover, turning on the Shield would have terrible repercussions, as far as advancing the narrative is concerned. A possible alliance with the Authors of Pain could turn the whole red brand into the Ambrose Asylum, and make Monday Night Raw compelling again.

1 / 4 NEXT