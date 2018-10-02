4 Facts that prove Dean Ambrose is better than Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.34K // 02 Oct 2018, 13:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Monday Night Lunatic

With all that is transpiring on Monday Night Raw, WWE are beginning to acknowledge and tease a significant heel turn for Dean Ambrose.

Since the flagship show continues to revolve around the Shield, focusing on the Lunatic Fringe has been coercing the fans to invoke anticipation for this Saturday's event.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are widely regarded as two of the most successful stars from the Hounds of Justice, with Ambrose always considered as a weakling in the faction.

Ever since his blockbuster return to the frame, the former WWE Champion is gravitating tremendous attention, with the fans yearning for an incredible heel turn.

While the heel turn could definitely happen sometime soon, there are genuine facts that prove that the Lunatic Fringe is the greatest member of the Shield.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and analyze the 4 facts that prove that Dean Ambrose is better than Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

#1 He defeated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins clean when the Shield clashed for the first time

Facts are facts

If you need an obvious act to prove whether the Lunatic Fringe can hang with his brothers, check the incredible bout that they had at WWE Battleground 2016 before they went their separate ways.

The Lunatic Fringe was successful in defending the WWE Championship and defeated both his brothers to head to the blue brand with the most coveted prize in sports entertainment.

While the Big Dog and the Architect have had much of the spotlight, Dean Ambrose has certainly scratched and clawed his way to the top of the WWE.

Since the bout was the first time when the brothers clashed together in a WWE ring, the former WWE Champion proved everything that he was, and decimated the Shield once, and for all.

1 / 4 NEXT