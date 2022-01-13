4 Female Superstars who entered the Men's Royal Rumble

Decades ago, the idea of women competing in their own Royal Rumble match felt unrealistic.

However, WWE has taken various steps to encourage female inclusion in the sport over time. This also comprises the annual 30-Woman Royal Rumble since 2018. Before earning their own match, the only opportunity female stars had to compete in the Rumble was entering the men's version of the contest.

In this listicle, we will look at the four females who have entered the Men's Royal Rumble bout throughout WWE history.

#4. Chyna entered the Royal Rumble twice

Chyna is often called the ninth wonder of the world, and rightly so. She paved the way for forthcoming female superstars in the male-dominated sport.

The WWE Hall of Famer entered the Rumble match in 1999. She did not take much time to throw a competitor over the top rope. Chyna eliminated Mark Henry before she got removed from the equation herself by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The following year, Chyna entered the multi-person contest again and threw Chris Jericho over the top rope. This time around, Big Boss Man eliminated her.

#3. Beth Phoenix stormed her way to the ring in 2010

WWE @WWE Strategy is key in the #RoyalRumble Match... just ask @TheBethPhoenix ! We're just 6 DAYS away from the 2018 Royal Rumble! #RumbleForAll Strategy is key in the #RoyalRumble Match... just ask @TheBethPhoenix! We're just 6 DAYS away from the 2018 Royal Rumble! #RumbleForAll https://t.co/rkGrlU42ce

Many considered Beth Phoenix as the "next big thing" in WWE. Not only did she draw comparisons with Chyna, but The Glamazon was also the second female superstar to dare herself into entering the Men's Royal Rumble.

When she entered, The Great Khali was dominating the ring. It would have naturally been a disastrous entry for anyone else. But for Phoenix, it was an opportunity. She conned the giant and managed to eliminate him.

But her celebration was short-lived. The leader of the Straight Edge Society, CM Punk, ended her pursuit of highlighting WrestleMania.

#2. Kharma entered the Rumble in 2012

Kharma certainly seemed to be a force to be reckoned with. The female goliath made her WWE in-ring debut in the Royal Rumble. The catch here, of course, is that the match she entered was meant for men.

In 2012, her mere appearance in the Rumble left Michael Cole in deep terror. Kharma even attacked Ziggler and ultimately eliminated Hunico.

But as with other female entrants, Kharma, too, was promptly eliminated. Dolph Ziggler was the man behind her elimination. Unfortunately, this is the only match Kharma ever took part in for WWE.

#1. Nia Jax participated in two Rumbles in 2019

Until this point, every female entrant appeared in the men's contest as they had no other substitute. Nia Jax makes a difference here. After being infuriated at her failure in the Women's Rumble, she joined the other Rumble match on the same night.

R-Truth, who earned his #30 spot by winning the Mixed Match Challenge, was replaced by Jax after she attacked him. The Irresistible Force was in the ring for only a few minutes, yet she became one of the best parts of the event. Jax quickly eliminated Mustafa Ali.

However, annoyed with her dominance, Dolph Ziggler superkicked the female superstar, followed by Rey Mysterio's 619. Randy Orton then gave her an RKO as she got eliminated by Mysterio.

Jax is the most recent female entrant to enter the Men's Royal Rumble. Do you think any female superstar will repeat the same feat in the 2022 event? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry