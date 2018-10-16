4 female superstars who can win the battle royal at WWE Evolution

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 479 // 16 Oct 2018, 16:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A huge battle royal was announced on RAW to determine the next challenger for the Women's Championship

WWE Evolution will be WWE’s first ever all women’s pay-per-view, featuring the top female stars of the past and present. The company has announced various legendary superstars like Trish Stratus, Lita, Beth Phoenix, Mickie James and Torrie Wilson for the event. Meanwhile, the current stars Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch are also scheduled to compete at Evolution.

WWE has announced the following matches for the event:

Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women's Championship Alexa Bliss and Mickie James vs Trish Stratus and Lita in a tag-team match Kairi Sane (c) vs Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship Ronda Rousey (c) vs Nikki Bella for the RAW Women's Championship A women's battle royal where the winner earns a future women's championship match

The 14 participants taking part in the battle royal are Tamina Snuka, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Carmella, Lana, Naomi, Sonya Deville and a returning Torrie Wilson.

Here are the 4 favorites to win this battle royal:

#4 Ember Moon

Can Ember prove to be a credible challenger for Ronda Rousey?

Ember Moon impressed the WWE Universe with her in-ring performances during her run in the developmental territory, NXT. Moon has evolved ever since moving to the main roster and is a regular feature on Monday nights.

She took part in a tag team match on the last episode of RAW where she teamed up with the Irresistible Force, Nia Jax to take on Dana Brooke and Tamina Snuka. Nia Jax and Ember Moon won the match, but the WWE Universe started building up the battle royal at Evolution after the match.

Tamina Snuka tried to take out Nia Jax and was successful after Ember aided her in doing so. Then Ember Moon turned on Snuka as she dumped her out of the ring only for Dana Brooke to send the former out of the ring and stand tall at the end.

The former NXT Women’s champion can prove to be a worthy opponent for the RAW Women’s champion, Ronda Rousey.

1 / 4 NEXT