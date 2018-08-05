4 current female wrestlers who are improving their organization

WWE Evolution was announced recently on Raw

In 2015 Stephanie McMahon announced the women's revolution. Since then women's wrestling in WWE has been the pinnacle attraction. There has been the first ever women's Hell in a Cell match as well as the first ever women's Royal Rumble match. However, recent news has once more shocked the world.

On October 28th fans will witness WWE Evolution, the first ever all-female PPV. It will have championship matches for the; Raw, SmackDown Live, and NXT women's championships. Moreover, it will host the finals of the Mae Young Classic.

The work WWE has afforded is excellent. However, women's wrestling outside the WWE is progressing exponentially. In the UK Viper and Brie Priestley have been generating mass interest. Moreover, in Impact wrestling and ROH there are names such as; Tenille Dashwood and Tessa Blanchard. With this plethora of talent, who has performed the best.

#4 Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard has immense potential

The Four Horsemen created legendary moments throughout history. However, group member Tully Blanchard perhaps created a future legend. Her name is Tessa Blanchard.

Blanchard has worked for Shimmer Women Athletes, East Coast Wrestling Association, WWE, and World Wonder Ring Stardom. Presently she is working for Impact wrestling (formerly TNA).

In 2016, she was ranked PWI #38 of the best 50 female wrestlers. Moreover, she was a participant in the Mae Young Classic 2017, see video below.

Since then her actions have been exciting. At Slammiversary XVI she claimed her first PPV victory, defeating Allie.

Although not yet the champion, she is by far the best on Impact wrestling. Perhaps in the industry. Who would not want to see Charlotte versus Tessa Blanchard? The daughters of legends Ric Flair and Tully Blanchard. Ultimately, her efforts are improving female wrestling.

