4 female WWE Superstars who can enter the 2025 Royal Rumble match at number 1

WWE's next premium live event is growing near. After not having an official main roster PLE since Survivor Series WarGames in November, the 2025 Royal Rumble is set to air on February 1st from Indianapolis, Indiana.

As of now, three big-time matches have been booked for the show. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will clash in a Ladder Match. Additionally, a Men's Royal Rumble Match will take place featuring big names such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk.

A second major Royal Rumble Match will also be held at the event. A 30-person Women's Royal Rumble Match will take place and it will feature some of the most talented female competitors in the pro wrestling industry.

Many wonder about two things in Royal Rumble Matches: who will enter first and who could enter last. This article will take a look at four of the best options for top female stars who could potentially enter the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble at number one.

Below are four female WWE Superstars who can enter the 2025 Royal Rumble match at number one.

#4. Liv Morgan has a history of making it far in the Royal Rumble Match

Liv Morgan has spent a career proving people wrong. Despite many doubters, she has managed to hold two world titles in WWE. Liv is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion and even once held the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Miracle Kid recently suffered a devastating loss. After spending the bulk of 2024 as the Women's World Champion, Morgan lost her prized title to Rhea Ripley during the WWE RAW Netflix premiere two weeks ago.

To try to get her momentum back, Liv could be part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match and even enter at number one. She has been a runner-up on multiple occasions, so fans know she can go the distance. Could this be the year where Morgan finally wins the big-time match?

#3. Asuka could return to WWE television at number one

Asuka is one of the most dominant and imposing female performers in WWE history. The Empress went undefeated in NXT and later held multiple world titles on the main roster. She also held tag team gold on multiple occasions.

The Empress has been away from WWE television since 2024. She suffered a leg injury that has kept her out of action. It is a shame too, as Damage CTRL lost a lot of momentum thanks to injuries that have derailed various members over the past eight months or so.

Still, many are hoping that the former world champion will be back in time for the Women's Royal Rumble Match. If she is, Asuka could be the first to enter. This would be a nice surprise that fans can be excited about, especially since she's both a veteran and a major star.

#2. Bianca Belair can go the distance

Bianca Belair is an absolute phenom. Not only is the EST of WWE extremely charismatic, but she is also one of the most athletically gifted wrestlers in the world. Her talent has led Bianca to become a multi-time world champion on RAW and SmackDown.

Recently, however, Belair has been focused on the tag team scene instead. As one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca has elevated the division to new heights over the past year alongside both Jade Cargill and now Naomi.

If anyone has the stamina and ability to enter first in a Royal Rumble Match and win, it is probably Belair. She can absolutely go the distance, as her wind is seemingly unrivaled and she has reserves in the tank to keep on fighting no matter what. Could Belair win the entire thing?

#1. Charlotte Flair could set out to prove she's number one in the industry

Charlotte Flair is arguably the most decorated female performer in wrestling history. In WWE, she's a 14-time world champion. Additionally, she is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a former Women's Tag Team Champion. She has even been in the main event of WrestleMania.

The Queen has been absent from WWE programming for over a year, but that is now changing. A vignette aired promoting Charlotte and her return during Friday Night SmackDown this past week. The Queen is nearly back.

As a 14-time world champion and WrestleMania headliner, Flair arguably has nothing to prove. Still, she always seemingly wants to show the world she's the best. As a result, she might enter number one in the hopes of lasting the entire match and winning in the end.

