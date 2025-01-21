4 female WWE Superstars who can enter their first Royal Rumble match in 2025

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is almost here, which means the Women's Royal Rumble Match is almost here. This bout isn't one that has been around as long as the Men's Royal Rumble Match, but it is still quite popular with fans.

The first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match took place in 2018. Asuka was the first star to win the bout, with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, Rhea Ripley, and Bayley all having won subsequent Rumbles.

With seven matches now having taken place, most female stars on the main roster and many legends have now appeared in the gimmick bout. Still, there are several names, some perhaps surprising and others not, who are yet to be involved.

This article will look at four superstars from NXT, RAW, and SmackDown who could enter their first Royal Rumble on February 1. This includes a current champion, one of the most athletic names in the industry, and someone who had a push stalled.

Below are four female WWE Superstars who can enter their first Royal Rumble match in 2025.

#4. Sol Ruca would be incredible in a Royal Rumble Match

Sol Ruca is perhaps the best pure athlete in WWE today. When it comes to flexibility and core strength, seemingly nobody can touch her. The things Ruca is capable of doing are absolutely mind-blowing.

While Sol is yet to hold gold on WWE NXT, she has gotten close. Most notably, Ruca nearly captured the Women's North American Championship. Sol also recently forged a tag team with Zaria, a powerful ally.

The former D1 athlete could use her athleticism to find great success in the Royal Rumble Match. Just like Katana Chance, Naomi, John Morrison, and Kofi Kingston, she could avoid even the craziest eliminations to last a long time in the match.

#3. Zaria could be a destructive force in the gimmick match

Zaria is an intimidating WWE Superstar. Her bodybuilder physique, intense power, cool face paint, and scary presence make mind games half the battle before the bell even rings. From there, she destroys just about anyone in her path with her speed and strength.

As noted, Sol Ruca and Zaria have recently allied. This appears to be a distraction of sorts, however, as she had previously been looking to win the NXT Women's Championship or Women's North American Championship.

WWE could help correct her direction by entering Zaria in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She would be a force to be reckoned with too, as her power would intimidate and overwhelm most main roster stars. Plus, who wouldn't want a stare-down between Zaria and Rhea Ripley?

#2. Blair Davenport is yet to enter a Royal Rumble Match in WWE

Blair Davenport is an extremely underrated WWE performer. She first joined the company through NXT UK and then moved to NXT where she had a quality run. Blair was called up to SmackDown as part of the Draft and initially seemed as if she was in for a sustained push.

Unfortunately, Blair hasn't gotten a lot of love from WWE in recent months. She has only had one televised match on SmackDown since August, which was a Triple Threat Match in November where she lost to Chelsea Green.

While many are hoping Blair's push will resume now that SmackDown has moved to three hours, that isn't confirmed quite yet. However, a good showing by entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match for the first time could get her push started. If Blair lasts until the final four, for example, it would put eyeballs on the talented star.

#1. Lyra Valkyria could go the distance

Lyra Valkyria is another WWE star who started her run in the company on NXT UK. She then moved to NXT where she held the NXT Women's Championship, a title she earned by defeating Becky Lynch. Now, however, her career has reached new heights.

The "Bird Lady" as fans often call her had an incredible moment on WWE RAW just last week. Valkyria went one-on-one with Dakota Kai with the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line. Lyra won the bout and became the first-ever champion in what was a memorable title win that many fans loved.

Given that Lyra is a champion already, she could conceivably skip the Women's Royal Rumble Match altogether. Alternatively, she could enter early on and have a long stay since she's in great shape and has good stamina. Lyra could help keep the match together, but would ultimately lose in the end.

