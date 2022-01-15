Ranking every female wrestler to enter the Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Before WWE created a Royal Rumble match for women, the card typically featured only one Rumble match. There was a small roster of women that could not fill the 30 slots required in the match.

WWE also treated women very differently back then. Thus, it was an unusual sight to see a woman compete in the coveted Battle Royale.

Fortunately, a few women did the unthinkable and entered the men's Rumble match. This list will rank their entries according to their feats and eliminations, as well as the audience's reaction to their inclusion in the match.

#5. Chyna (Royal Rumble, 2000)

Chyna entered the men's rumble as the 1st ever woman in 1999 and again in 2000.

Before this appearance, Chyna had already become the first woman to enter the Rumble match in 1999. Despite entering at number 30, she was unable to win.

The Ninth Wonder of the World had another chance to rewrite history when she entered the Rumble a year later in 2000, this time with the hope of becoming the first woman to win it.

Entering at number 17, she sought revenge against Chris Jericho, who had defeated her earlier that night in a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship. She eliminated Jericho, who entered 15th, by suplexing him over the top rope. But her celebrations were short-lived as Big Boss Man pushed her off the ring, eliminating her.

Though Chyna only lasted 38 seconds in the Rumble match, as of now, she is the only female wrestler to have competed in two Men's Rumble matches.

