4 feuds for Ilja Dragunov if he moves to the main roster following WWE NXT Spring Breakin' (April 24, 2024)

Things are changing in WWE. It is a new era, as has been repeatedly stated by World Wrestling Entertainment brass such as Triple H, commentators, and even the performers themselves. As a result, the company is looking to keep things fresh.

The 2024 Draft will be starting in a matter of days and all eyes are on SmackDown, RAW, and even NXT thanks to the latter having a larger role this year. Part of the intrigue surrounds which NXT performers could move up to RAW and SmackDown to make a splash.

One such name on the tip of people's tongues is Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon was the NXT Champion, but he lost the belt to Trick Williams during the first night of a two-week Spring Breakin' event.

Naturally, such a big loss has fans wondering if he's going to move up to the main roster. Ilja is draft eligible, so a move to the main roster feels likely. If he does end up on RAW or SmackDown, who could The Mad Dragon feud with? This article will break down a few potential options.

Below are four feuds for Ilja Dragunov on the main roster following WWE NXT Spring Breakin'.

#4. JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov have fought in the past

JD McDonagh is one of the most hated stars on WWE Monday Night RAW. The Irish Ace is part of The Judgment Day, a stable also featuring Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor. He could also be Ilja's main roster rival.

Ilja and JD are far from strangers to one another. Excluding 2024, they have battled in singles competition in a major way each year since 2019. This includes a bout in PROGRESS Wrestling, two high profile matches on NXT UK, and a handful of encounters on the NXT brand.

With the future of The Judgment Day up in the air thanks to two injuries and tension with Damian Priest, JD could shift his focus to the incoming Ilja. The two would undoubtedly put on classics together if given the opportunity on a big stage.

#3. Sheamus vs. The Mad Dragon is a dream match in WWE

Sheamus is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world and he has been for over a decade now. When it comes to pure in-ring competition, few can deliver the exciting, stiff fights that The Celtic Warrior does on a regular basis. He is one of WWE's best performers.

The Celtic Warrior spent a lot of time away from WWE. He suffered a serious injury last year and has had spinal, neck, and shoulder issues throughout his career. Thankfully, he was able to recover and is now back on television and putting on bangers as always.

A dream match is Ilja Dragunov vs. Sheamus. The two pale-skinned, jacked, and hard-hitting performers would put on a classic if given a chance that could rival their battles with Gunther. Put these two in the ring together and fans will never forget what they create.

#2. Ilja Dragunov could fight Gunther again

Gunther is arguably the most dominant champion in WWE history. He has managed to win just two titles throughout his time in the promotion, but he had record breaking reigns with both, putting his name in the history books forever.

The Mad Dragon and The Ring General have a lot of history. In fact, Ilja's rise in WWE came at Gunther's expense. The talented Ilja was the man who defeated Gunther's incredible reign as the United Kingdom Champion, handing The Ring General his first major loss in the promotion.

The two stars could reignite their incredible rivalry on the main roster. Fans have been begging for it since Gunther moved up to SmackDown in 2022 and now after the 2024 Draft, it could finally happen. Fans aren't ready to see what these two stars can do in the ring together.

#1. Damian Priest and Ilja had a tense interaction on NXT

Damian Priest is on top of the world in WWE. He is the World Heavyweight Champion after cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase during WrestleMania 40. He is also a former multi-time tag team champion.

While Ilja doesn't have much history with Priest, the two did have an interesting confrontation on NXT. Many main roster WWE stars were wishing the two challengers good luck throughout the night and Priest did exactly that to Ilja, but there was some clear tension there.

That tension could boil over on the main roster with a World Heavyweight Championship feud. The Mad Dragon just lost the NXT Championship, so he likely wants a title around his waist again. That belt could be Damian Priest's if The Archer Of Infamy isn't careful.