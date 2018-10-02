4 finishes for The Shield Vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at Super Show-Down

The six-man tag-team match is likely to headline the show

This Saturday night the WWE presents their latest network special, Super Show-Down. The event will take place live in Melbourne, Australia and will be broadcast worldwide on the WWE network.

The show has a stacked card which will see five of the company's main titles defended, and several marquee matches to help draw in a huge crowd.

The presumed main-event of the night will see The Shield take on the three-man team of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre. The feud between the six men has dominated Raw over the last couple of months and while Sunday will not draw a line under proceedings, it will tip the balance of power in one of the team's favours going forward.

While the event itself is not seen as a traditional PPV, there are several exciting finishes the match could have which would help propel the story forward in the coming weeks. Let's take a look at four of those potential finishes.

#4 A clean victory

Will The Shield stand tall in Australia on Saturday night?

The most obvious outcome for the six-man tag-team match at Super Show-Down is The Shield picking up the clean victory over their opponents.

Despite the build to Saturday's event billing it as a serious show, most WWE fans are still viewing the event as something of a glorified house-show, and it remains to be seen how much the WWE are going to bother advancing current storylines at the event.

The Shield picking up the big win in the night's main event guarantees that the Australian crowd will go home happy. Likewise, a clean victory for the heels in the match would give them a substantial amount of heat in the feud heading forward.

