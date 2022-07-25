4 finishes for Logan Paul vs. The Miz at WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul will wrestle his first match as an official WWE Superstar when he takes on The Miz at SummerSlam. The YouTube sensation made the transition to the wrestling ring a couple of weeks ago by signing a WWE contract. He will go up against a self-proclaimed A-Lister in his first test.

Paul was having none of Miz's excuses when he confronted him. The latter explained that he attacked him at WrestleMania 38 to teach him the ways of the business. He then offered to team up with him and capture the Tag Team Championships, but the YouTuber refused.

As a result, the two men are set to do battle at The Biggest Party Of The Summer in a grudge match. We look at four possible finishes WWE could book for Logan Paul versus The Miz and explore how they could take shape at the show.

#4. On our list of finishes for Logan Paul vs. The Miz: Either or both men get counted out

Logan Paul is a babyface in his current run and has made clear his intentions of beating The Miz up in the ring. He will want to defeat him in between the ropes, but his opponent will not be coming to SummerSlam with the same mindset.

Indeed, Miz will want to take a victory by any means necessary, no matter how cheap. He could end up getting Paul counted out through one of his many crafty tricks. Given the disdain that has developed between the two men, we cannot rule out an intense brawl outside the ring and a double countout deciding the match.

#3. Someone gets disqualified

We cannot rule out the possibility of a disqualification deciding Logan Paul versus The Miz either. The animosity between the two men is so high that there may be illegal chair shots and low blows in the match. When that happens, whoever the instigator is will take the DQ loss.

Miz could goad Paul into losing his temper and getting himself disqualified. Conversely, he could also snap at the rookie outwrestling him and resort to illegal tricks to gain the upper hand. We could also see Ciampa appearing to attack the YouTuber, allowing The A-Lister to sacrifice a win in exchange for leaving Paul beaten up and bruised.

#2. Miz beats Paul and hands him a reality check

The Miz fired the first shot when he laid Logan Paul out with a Skull-Crushing Finale at WrestleMania 38. As the two men celebrated their victory over The Mysterios, Miz's ego got the better of him as he attacked his tag team partner and stole the spotlight.

Since then, Paul has been out for blood, and signing his WWE contract was the first step towards retribution. However, Mr. Tiny Balls is an extremely resourceful superstar who could sneak a win through multiple methods. From getting Ciampa to distract his rival to low-blowing the YouTube sensation behind the referee's back, this match could end in victory for Miz.

The host of Miz TV could also take a clean win over Paul by pinfall or submission. The Skull-Crushing Finale and the Figure-Four Leglock are two potent moves capable of ending matches, and Paul may just fall to them.

#1. Paul beats his rival in his debut match

Fans may not like Logan Paul in real life, but the performance he put in at WrestleMania 38 warranted respect. Indeed, everyone was left amazed at how he hung in the ring with full-time superstars like The Miz and The Mysterios. He executed some great moves and showed that he could cut it as a wrestler.

Paul could take that momentum and beat Miz at SummerSlam. It will be a monumental debut should he manage to defeat an established superstar like The A-Lister. Unlike Mr. Mizanin, he is an actual A-Lister and one who looks like he will stop at nothing to get some payback on his rival.

