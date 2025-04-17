4 finishes for Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just a few days away, and fans are extremely excited for the show. Despite some questionable build at times, it is almost impossible not to feel some level of excitement for the biggest wrestling event of the year.

There are several big matches booked for the show, including two massive Triple Threat Matches, Jey Uso vs. Gunther, Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles, and even Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton. A "debut" will also be taking place.

El Grande Americano will be making his WrestleMania "debut" when the masked man battles Rey Mysterio. Of course, Americano is really just Chad Gable under a hood, but it is a highly intriguing match anyway.

What will happen when the masked legend goes one-on-one with this "new" masked star? Who will stand tall? This article will take a look at a handful of finishes for the upcoming bout between the Hall of Famer and the masked man known as El Grande Americano.

Below are four finishes for Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. Rey Mysterio could pin El Grande Americano cleanly

Rey Mysterio is a WWE Hall of Famer. He started his career well over three decades ago. He had success in Mexico, World Championship Wrestling, and even Extreme Championship Wrestling before joining SmackDown in 2022.

Since then, Rey has found great success in the company. He is a three-time World Champion and is arguably the best underdog in the history of pro wrestling. His success can't be overstated.

When Mysterio and El Grande Americano go one-on-one, there is a strong chance Rey hits a 619 and a splash to defeat his opponent. He is about 50/50 at The Show of Shows, so this could bring his winning rate in a positive direction.

#3. El Grande Americano could cheat to win at WWE WrestleMania 41

El Grande Americano is, as noted, Chad Gable under a mask. That means, despite being a ridiculous, over-the-top character on WWE television, he is absolutely dangerous in the ring.

Truthfully, Chad Gable, be it as himself or as El Grande Americano, is one of the most overlooked stars in WWE and professional wrestling as a whole. He is an incredible mat technician, grappler, brawler, and can even do some high-flying moves. He is great.

More than that, Americano has proven he isn't above cheating to succeed. When he goes one-on-one with Mysterio, El Grande could load up his mask once again and nail Rey with a headbutt. He could then pin Rey Mysterio to win the contest.

#2. Dragon Lee could betray Mysterio in shocking fashion

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio leads the Latino World Order in WWE. This stable has featured a mixture of stars, but the current member lineup includes Rey himself, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

It is safe to say that all three members not named Rey Mysterio are underrated and arguably underutilized by WWE. Dragon Lee, in particular, could be in a much stronger position. He may agree with that thought and use it to shock the world and turn heel.

Lee could come out during the match, and while the other members of the LWO fight American Made, Chad Gable's cohorts at the ringside make his presence known.

Lee could shockingly kick Rey in the mouth, allowing for El Grande Americano to hit a Chaos Theory German Suplex. Following this, the former NXT North American Champion could brutally attack the Hall of Famer post-match.

#1. Rey Mysterio could unmask Chad Gable before being pinned

El Grande Americano is a silly gimmick. Chad Gable running around in a lucha mask and proclaiming himself to be anybody but El Grande Americano is downright ridiculous. With that being said, the lucha stars in WWE are not happy.

They find Gable's antics disrespectful. The more Chad Gable pretends to be a lucha star and disrespects the heritage and culture of lucha libre, the more WWE fans and stars alike want him to pay for his actions. At WrestleMania, that could happen.

Not only might Rey defeat El Grande Americano, but he could also do it by unmasking the "luchador" and revealing his identity to the world. Mysterio could then smash Chad Gable with the 619, leaving the former Olympian both physically bruised, embarrassed, and exposed.

