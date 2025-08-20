4 former and current WWE Superstars who recently gave birth/who are pregnant

We have often seen WWE Superstars announce their pregnancies on a show. At times, wrestlers even unknowingly step into the ring for a match while being pregnant.In 2025 itself, several current and former superstars announced their pregnancies and welcomed their newborns into the world. This list takes a deeper look into two former WWE Superstars who recently gave birth and the two superstars who are currently pregnant.#4. Carmella - Pregnant with her second childFormer WWE star Carmella is pregnant with her second child. The former SmackDown Women's Champion, alongside her husband and current commentator, Corey Graves, is expecting their second child.In February 2025, it was reported that Carmella's contract had expired. This ended her 12-year stint with the Stamford-based company. During her time, she found a lot of success, especially making history by becoming the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank briefcase winner.#3. Sarah Logan - Gave birth in November 2024Sarah Logan and the current WWE star and one-half of The War Raiders, Erik, welcomed their second child into the world last November. On social media, Erik posted about the birth of their newborn.In April 2024, Logan, then known as Valhalla on weekly television, began maternity leave after announcing that she and Erik were expecting their second child. Fast forward to June 2025, and it was confirmed that the former Riott Squad member's contract would not be renewed.#2. Emma (Tenille Dashwood) - Gave birth earlier in 2025Former WWE star Tenille Dashwood, also known as Emma, became a mom in early 2025. Dashwood and her husband, former star Mike Rallis, formerly known as Riddick Moss in the Stamford-based company, welcomed their first child together.Both Rallis and his wife were released by the Stamford-based company in 2023. She returned to independent wrestling in 2024, competing in Starrcast’s HER event in her home country of Australia.#1. Naomi - Expecting her first childThe latest entry to this list is of the now-former Women's World Champion, Naomi. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the WWE star confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her husband and fellow superstar, Jimmy Uso. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNaomi also relinquished the Women's World Championship, which she won at the Evolution Premium Live Event, while being pregnant. She then successfully defended her title against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2025.The now-former champion was set to put the title on the line against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris, but the match has been called off.