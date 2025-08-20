  • home icon
  4 former and current WWE Superstars who recently gave birth/who are pregnant

4 former and current WWE Superstars who recently gave birth/who are pregnant

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 20, 2025 13:53 GMT
Naomi (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Naomi (Image Credits: WWE.com)

We have often seen WWE Superstars announce their pregnancies on a show. At times, wrestlers even unknowingly step into the ring for a match while being pregnant.

In 2025 itself, several current and former superstars announced their pregnancies and welcomed their newborns into the world. This list takes a deeper look into two former WWE Superstars who recently gave birth and the two superstars who are currently pregnant.

#4. Carmella - Pregnant with her second child

Former WWE star Carmella is pregnant with her second child. The former SmackDown Women's Champion, alongside her husband and current commentator, Corey Graves, is expecting their second child.

In February 2025, it was reported that Carmella's contract had expired. This ended her 12-year stint with the Stamford-based company. During her time, she found a lot of success, especially making history by becoming the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank briefcase winner.

#3. Sarah Logan - Gave birth in November 2024

Sarah Logan and the current WWE star and one-half of The War Raiders, Erik, welcomed their second child into the world last November. On social media, Erik posted about the birth of their newborn.

In April 2024, Logan, then known as Valhalla on weekly television, began maternity leave after announcing that she and Erik were expecting their second child. Fast forward to June 2025, and it was confirmed that the former Riott Squad member's contract would not be renewed.

#2. Emma (Tenille Dashwood) - Gave birth earlier in 2025

Former WWE star Tenille Dashwood, also known as Emma, became a mom in early 2025. Dashwood and her husband, former star Mike Rallis, formerly known as Riddick Moss in the Stamford-based company, welcomed their first child together.

Both Rallis and his wife were released by the Stamford-based company in 2023. She returned to independent wrestling in 2024, competing in Starrcast’s HER event in her home country of Australia.

#1. Naomi - Expecting her first child

The latest entry to this list is of the now-former Women's World Champion, Naomi. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the WWE star confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her husband and fellow superstar, Jimmy Uso.

Naomi also relinquished the Women's World Championship, which she won at the Evolution Premium Live Event, while being pregnant. She then successfully defended her title against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2025.

The now-former champion was set to put the title on the line against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris, but the match has been called off.

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
