4 former superstars the WWE Universe desperately wants to return

Under the new Head of Creative Triple H, WWE has brought back multiple top stars. The likes of Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, and Dexter Lumis have returned, and we get the feeling that it's only the beginning.

With WWE entering a new era under new leadership, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the company. Fans tune in to the product, hoping to see a surprise return or a stellar angle. The number of free agents in the industry today only increases the hype.

As such, we look at four former superstars the WWE Universe desperately wants to see back in the promotion.

#4 On our list of former WWE Superstars fans want to see return to the company: Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae's husband, Johnny Gargano, made his return to WWE a couple of weeks ago. Fans welcomed him with open arms, and we are sure they will do the same for the woman who lived and breathed NXT.

LeRae was on maternity leave until her contract expired in May 2022. She decided not to renew it and has been at home taking care of her child ever since.

However, given how passionate The Poison Pixie is about wrestling, we could see her back in the ring soon. Fingers crossed she appears on the same promotion as Johnny Wrestling.

#3 Aleister Black

Aleister Black A.K.A. Malakai Black shocked the world when he revealed that he had requested AEW to release him.

With Dave Meltzer recently suggesting that his reason for doing so was to facilitate a return to his old place of work, it may only be a matter of time before he does so.

"Obviously, he wanted to go back to WWE and he had a lot of time left on his deal. I think 4 and a half years left on the deal," said Meltzer.

Black is a top-tier competitor and a former NXT Champion. He was also a beloved figure in the Stamford-based promotion, which means he will draw a positive reception should he decide to come back.

#2 Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's return continues to be teased by Triple H and company. Fans have reacted positively to every single one of them, which means if he does show up, the ovation will be thunderous.

The former Eater of Worlds is one of the most creative geniuses wrestling fans have ever seen, and many of them are clamoring for him to return.

No one knows if Wyatt is returning to the company or not. What's clear, however, is that he is the current hottest free agent in the industry. Should he make a comeback and be handed creative freedom by HHH, one can expect nothing less than fireworks.

#1 The Rock

For months, The Rock has been linked with a WWE return and a match against his cousin Roman Reigns. Every day, there are a couple of fans pinging him on social media to return and end the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's reign (pun intended) of terror.

Should Rocky return to the place he calls home, he will have (FINALLY) fulfilled the wishes of the millions (AND MILLIONS!).

We hope he does return, electrify and kick some jabronis around for fun. Bonus points for The Great One if his victim is a certain Tribal Chief.

