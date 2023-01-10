4 Former WWE Superstars who are currently in prison 

WWE is currently pushing forward with a storyline surrounding Dominik Mysterio's short stay in a county jail on Monday Night RAW. Mysterio has seemingly been changed by his few hours in lockup, which could lead to an interesting evolution of his character on the Red brand.

That being said, there are several former superstars who are in that position at this moment in time with some interesting reasons for their incarceration.

While Dominik is now out as a free man, the following list looks at just four WWE Superstars who are currently in prison.

#4. Brett DiBiase

In February 2020 the Mississippi State Auditor arrested six people who were accused of mishandling federal funds that were initially disbursed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Former FCW star Brett DiBiase was one of the people who was targeted by authorities.

The son of WWE Legend Ted DiBiase was arrested in December 2020 and pleaded guilty to making fraudulent statements about the scheme where he had been in the receipt of around $50,000. The former FCW Tag Team Champion is currently awaiting sentencing after helping authorities track down several other people connected to the scheme.

#3. Brian McGhee

Brian will spend his life in prison.

Brian McGhee's stay in WWE was short-lived after being signed as a developmental star in 2010 and then being released just two years later without being called up. McGhee made headlines back in 2013 when he was charged with the murder of his 25-year-old girlfriend.

He later shared images of the crime on social media, before being arrested and sentenced to life in prison. The former star has been denied parole several times and the judge at his trial made it clear that in his case, "life should mean life."

#2. Eugene Zumhofe

Eugene Zunhofe was jailed in 2014.

Eugene Zumhofe appeared sporadically for WWE as a jobber throughout 1980s and 1990s and was not only the first wrestler to be put into a body bag by The Undertaker, but was the star who wrestled Triple H in his debut.

The former WWE Superstar was arrested back in 2013 and charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual misconduct. Following the verdict, he attempted to flee from the courthouse, but was quickly detained and then charged with "escape from custody." In 2014, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his crimes and the judge ordered these to be served consecutively, but his escape charges were later sentenced to run concurrently.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Sunny

Sunny has had several issues with the authorities over the past decade, but her most recent arrest could see her serving a lengthy stretch of jail time. The Hall of Famer was arrested back in May 2022 for DUI and manslaughter-related charges after toxicology reports showed that Sunny's blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit when she was involved in a fatal car accident.

The star was initially released on a $227,500 bond, but the judge claimed that she was dangerous and revoked her bond just days later. Sunny is currently awaiting sentencing and could face up to 26 years in prison.

