4 former WWE Superstars we might not see again in the WWE

Aarti Sharma

CM Punk

In the history of WWE, there are many superstars who were fired from the company and everyone thought they would never return, but in the past few years a lot of wrestlers have proven this wrong.

After many years Bret 'The Hitman' Hart returned to the company, for the Hall of Fame Induction - Ultimate Warrior returned, and even Kurt Angle returned to the company in 2016. There is an unwritten rule in the WWE - never say never.

We don’t know how quickly things can change and a superstar might return to the company after a very long time. But at the same time, there are still some superstars who never returned to the company again.

Let’s take a look at 4 former WWE Superstars we may not see anymore in the WWE.

#4 Batista

Batista

Severally former WWE Superstar Batista asserted his intention to return to the company. ‘The Animal’ also indicated that he wants one final run in the company before retiring from pro-wrestling.

He worked as a pro-wrestler from 2000 to 2010 before his departure from the WWE. Then, the former world champion returned to the promotion again in 2013 and left it again in 2014.

There were some rumors buzzing around that he was about to return to the WWE as Ronda Rousey’s Tag Team partner at WrestleMania 34, but the company changed their plans and instead of him we saw Angle as Rousey's partner.

Currently he is busy in Hollywood and we may not see him again in the WWE, as he is getting a lot of offers for his future projects.

#3 Big Cass

Big Cass

Big Cass was released from the company after losing to Daniel Bryan at the Money in the Bank PPV. A few months ago he returned after recovering from an injury, and after his return to the blue brand many thought he would become the top heel. Instead the company released him.

Its highly likely WWE will never bring him back into the company. According to rumors, due to his bad attitude he was released from the promotion. Before releasing him, the company’s chairman Vince McMahon called a private meeting.

He was capable of becoming the top heel of the blue brand, but he ruined his bright future due to bad attitude.

