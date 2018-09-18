4 former WWE superstars who may be joining Impact Wrestling

Impact has a long history of using ex-WWE wrestlers

Over the years, many wrestlers have made the journey from the WWE to Impact Wrestling. Notable names have included Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy and Alberto El Patron. Even legends such as Ric Flair have made the move late in their careers, so a move to Impact should never be ruled out for former WWE Talents. With Impact Wrestling's marquee Bound for Glory PPV just weeks away, now would be the perfect time to see the debut of these wrestlers.

Big Cass and Enzo

Big Cass and Enzo started as a team in NXT (Picture credit stillrealtous )

WWE seemed to have big things planned for this pair, however, separate controversial incidents over the last 12 months ended both of their journeys in the company. Big Cass is more likely to appear in Impact due to the fact that he has been taking bookings on the independent scene, whereas Enzo, or the Real1 as he likes to be called now, claims to be focused on making a career for himself in Music.

Despite what Enzo claims, it would be foolish to rule out both making a one-off appearance together in Impact due to the attention that it would bring them both. If a reunion does not happen, we still expect Big Cass to show up in the Impact Zone over the next few months.

James Ellsworth

Ellsworth recently returned to the WWE for guest appearances

Impact Wrestling fans probably won't want the wrestler anywhere near the ring, but Ellsworth will almost certainly be appearing with Impact. He has already made his unofficial debut for the company, during a 'One Night Only' event a few months ago. In all likelihood, Ellsworth will not sign officially with the company and will instead be paid for each appearance, similar to what they have been doing with wrestlers such as Eddie Kingston's (King). Due to his size, Ellsworth will probably be found in the X Division, but don't expect a title run as Brian Cage currently stands at the top of the division.

