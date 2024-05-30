4 genuine WWE surprises that no one saw coming in 2024 - AEW star's signing, Record breaking title run end

Pulling the rug out from under fans is nothing new in WWE, considering the number of surprises the company has delivered at almost every PLE or weekly show. While some do fall flat at times, there are plenty of moments where a surprise led to some of the largest pops in the history of the company.

Here, we look at four such surprises that happened this year.

#4. Sami Zayn defeated Gunther at WWE WrestleMania XL

Ever since Gunther made his main roster debut, he has backed up his claim of being the toughest name on the WWE roster. The fact that he had not been pinned even once before his loss at WrestleMania XL speaks volumes about his prowess.

Trending

Going into the Intercontinental Title match with Sami Zayn, few expected Sami to be the one to take down The Ring General for the first time. However, an emotionally charged match saw Gunther being beaten down despite having the upper hand early on. The win was an exceptionally powerful moment, symbolizing the David and Goliath story in 2024 again.

#3. Former AEW star Ethan Page's WWE NXT debut

While AEW is filled with ex-WWE names on its roster, the vice-versa is nearly not as prominent. It was only after Cody Rhodes jumped ship from Tony Khan's company that a few other stars also followed suit. Jade Cargill, for instance, is another major star who moved to the Stamford-based promotion from AEW.

Expand Tweet

Just this week, Ethan Page's NXT debut shocked fans considerably, as no one expected him to sign a deal with WWE. He has since already been inserted into a storyline with Trick Williams, and it remains to be seen what the creative team has planned for All Ego.

#2. Jordynne Grace's WWE NXT debut

Another NXT debut that turned heads was that of Jordynne Grace, one of the most physically impressive names in the pro wrestling industry. Considering she is currently signed to TNA and is also the Knockouts World Champion, hardly anyone expected her to have a storyline in WWE apart from a cameo at this year's Royal Rumble.

Expand Tweet

However, her surprise appearance in NXT has set up a match between her and Roxanne Perez at the NXT Battleground, much to everyone's shock. For now, only time will tell what happens next.

#1. The Rock's return

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest surprises of the year was The Rock's return. The Final Boss effortlessly inserted himself into The Bloodline's story. The creative team attempted to pull a double twist with his comeback, as it was first revealed that Jinder Mahal was the returning champion on RAW Day 1. While this led to some disappointing groans, it all went according to plan as The Brahma Bull came out to a thunderous pop.

While The Rock may be gone for now, the seeds of another future feud with Cody Rhodes have already been sown. It remains to be seen what happens next.