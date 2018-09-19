4 Heart-stoppingly gruesome Mick Foley matches in WWE

Mick Foley has been to hell and back in his career

Mick Foley is a WWE legend and has become one who is respected by everyone who comes across him. Not only did he put his body on the line when he wrestled for WWE back in the Attitude Era, but he also transcended the idea of a successful wrestler having a certain physique.

At no point did he resemble what was thought of then, as a top-tier talent. However, Mick Foley had charisma like very few other stars, and his idea of three separate personalities in WWE became such a success that the audience was intrigued by the characters he was portraying.

He created history by stealing the hearts of the audience, and his unbelievable title win on Raw saw the beginning of the end for WCW.

Over the course of his career, he became famous for treating himself like nothing more than a crash test dummy. Looking at his career, some of his best moments have come when he has put himself through considerable pain to achieve a desired level of brutality, all to entertain fans.

Without any further ado, here are 4 most brutal Mick Foley matches during his career in WWE.

#4 Mick Foley vs Randy Orton (No Holds Barred Match)

Neither Randy Orton or Mick Foley are strangers to pain

Mick Foley is a person who is known for often imitating a rag-doll. When he returned to the ring to face Randy Orton, everyone was worried because they had a clue about what might be in store.

However, the match was not one where too much violence was expected, given the rookie, Randy Orton was going to be a part of it. The expectations proved incorrect.

Several barbed wire bat shots, barbed wire wrapped table, steps and chair shots, and thumbtacks later, the mangled bodies of the two stars was not a sight for the faint of heart.

Randy Orton won the match, ultimately, but was unable to escape unscathed. His back resembled a pin-cushion, and the match was definitely a coming of age for the young Orton.

