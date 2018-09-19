Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Heart-stoppingly gruesome Mick Foley matches in WWE

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
576   //    19 Sep 2018, 19:46 IST

Mick Foley has been to hell and back in his career
Mick Foley has been to hell and back in his career

Mick Foley is a WWE legend and has become one who is respected by everyone who comes across him. Not only did he put his body on the line when he wrestled for WWE back in the Attitude Era, but he also transcended the idea of a successful wrestler having a certain physique.

At no point did he resemble what was thought of then, as a top-tier talent. However, Mick Foley had charisma like very few other stars, and his idea of three separate personalities in WWE became such a success that the audience was intrigued by the characters he was portraying.

He created history by stealing the hearts of the audience, and his unbelievable title win on Raw saw the beginning of the end for WCW.

Over the course of his career, he became famous for treating himself like nothing more than a crash test dummy. Looking at his career, some of his best moments have come when he has put himself through considerable pain to achieve a desired level of brutality, all to entertain fans.

Without any further ado, here are 4 most brutal Mick Foley matches during his career in WWE.

#4 Mick Foley vs Randy Orton (No Holds Barred Match)

Neither Randy Orton or Mick Foley are strangers to pain
Neither Randy Orton or Mick Foley are strangers to pain

Mick Foley is a person who is known for often imitating a rag-doll. When he returned to the ring to face Randy Orton, everyone was worried because they had a clue about what might be in store.

However, the match was not one where too much violence was expected, given the rookie, Randy Orton was going to be a part of it. The expectations proved incorrect.

Several barbed wire bat shots, barbed wire wrapped table, steps and chair shots, and thumbtacks later, the mangled bodies of the two stars was not a sight for the faint of heart.

Randy Orton won the match, ultimately, but was unable to escape unscathed. His back resembled a pin-cushion, and the match was definitely a coming of age for the young Orton.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Undertaker Mick Foley
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
WWE Rumor Mill: Real Reason Why Mick Foley Is Refereeing...
RELATED STORY
3 Ways Hell in a Cell can end badly for Mick Foley
RELATED STORY
5 Ways Mick Foley Could Affect The Universal Title Match...
RELATED STORY
10 Best Hell in a Cell matches
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall Of Famer Mick Foley revealed a superstar...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Impact Wrestling News: SmackDown Superstar talks...
RELATED STORY
7 most gruesome in-ring injuries (Videos included)
RELATED STORY
5 things you did not know about Mick Foley 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mick Foley reveals what Vince McMahon said to...
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstars who've had their teeth knocked out in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us