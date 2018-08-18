4 heel wrestlers who have defined WWE in 2018

Sagnik Monga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.38K // 18 Aug 2018, 15:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Two of the best heels on the red brand

For every hero, there's a villain. A plethora of wrestlers have come and gone, but not everyone could have an impact on the WWE Universe's minds. Whether it be a babyface or a heel, they generate specific reactions from the crowd.

Wrestlers like Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles have always been at the cheering end of the fans. The crowd loves them, and they become instant fan favorites.

On the other hand, performers like Edge and Rick Rude carved their journeys as supremely egotistical and obnoxious wrestlers who generated lots of boos from the fans.

Over the years, the dynamics of a "heel" have changed a lot, but a few wrestlers have perfected the art of portraying a particular image that draws bona fide heat from the WWE Universe.

2018 saw a few heels redefining the concept of portraying a villainous gimmick with each performer bringing in a different aspect to stand out amongst the crowd.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Here are four such heels.

#5 Carmella

Carmella

Carmella is not the most talented woman wrestler in WWE at present. But she makes up for it with her arrogance, trash talking, and egoistic attitude. Her mic work is second to none, and there's barely anyone else who can stand up to her in the gift of gab.

Ever since she cashed-in her MITB briefcase and won the SmackDown Women's Tile from Charlotte Flair, she has established herself as a top heel which has brought out a fresh side of her gimmick and provided a push in her career.

Carmella has been on the radar of many critics, but her heel work has got her organic heat from the fans, and you don't get to witness that very often.

From insulting fans in the crowd to bragging about herself and doing guest commentary spots, Carmella had a turnaround with her gimmick and fits with her snooty, "fabulous" persona.

1 / 4 NEXT