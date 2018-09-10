4 Heels that should not have aligned themselves with Braun Strowman last week on Raw

blake sexton FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Stats 3.06K // 10 Sep 2018, 07:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, & Seth Rollins were all viciously attacked on Monday Night Raw.

The team of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre was about to face off with The Shield after the Braun Strowman vs Finn Balor match, they were then ambushed by the heels of Monday Night Raw.

Kevin Owens, Elias, Jinder Mahal, Sunil Singh, The Ascension, The Authors of Pain, Mojo Rawley, Mike Kanellis and Drew Gulak all took part in this assault. This was a bad idea as it showed that all heels are friends just because they are heels. They easily overlooked past differences that they may have had. Thankfully, the Revival remembered that Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre attacked them earlier on Raw and didn't take part in this assault.

#4 and #3 Jinder Mahal & Sunil Singh

Did Jinder Mahal forget that Braun Strowman did this?

Jinder Mahal & Sunil Singh were victimized by Braun Strowman for weeks. Braun Strowman viciously attacked Sunil Singh when he took the MITB briefcase. He lost to Jinder Mahal via count-out or disqualification twice. Braun Strowman then did whatever it took to beat Jinder Mahal.

Braun Strowman even tipped over a stage while Jinder Mahal & Samir Singh were sitting on a chair on the stage. Braun Strowman even pinned Jinder Mahal in tag team action the week after that. Why would Jinder Mahal assist Braun Strowman after he was on Kevin Owens' side throughout the Owens vs Strowman rivalry?

1 / 3 NEXT