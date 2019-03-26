4 Hilarious botches you probably missed this week on Raw (March 25th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 965 // 26 Mar 2019, 19:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It was an interesting week for Finn Balor

WrestleMania 35 is right around the corner as WWE presented the penultimate episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of the biggest show of the year. Whilst many matches for the show of shows are still yet to be announced, many are picking up momentum at the right time but have suffered huge setbacks this week due to botches.

The pressure on WWE stars this time of year is much more apparent than any other time of year, but there are also more eyes on the product which means that there is no room for error. This week there were a number of superstars who made costly mistakes on the Road to WrestleMania and they were spotted by many members of the WWE Universe.

#4. Did Becky Lynch even beat the clock?

Becky Lynch beat the clock on Raw

Monday Night Raw kicked off with the news that the women of WWE would be main eventing WrestleMania for the first time in history, which is why Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey competed in a Beat The Clock challenge to open this week's show.

Rousey set the pace when she defeated Sarah Logan in just one minute 25 seconds before Charlotte Flair was unable to put away Ruby Riott in time to beat the benchmark that was set by Rousey. Becky Lynch was the final star to step up and was able to defeat Liv Morgan with seconds to spare, but Morgan's shoulder was actually up, which means that it wasn't a legal pin.

Shoulders weren't down though... pic.twitter.com/ai7Acq430W — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) March 26, 2019

There was also an interesting kick from Charlotte to Lynch to kick off The Man's match against Morgan that didn't even touch Lynch's face. The night got much worse for referees as well when Kurt Angle faced Samoa Joe since the referee was out of position once again and counted the pin whilst Joe's left shoulder was off the canvas.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement