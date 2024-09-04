4 huge plans Triple H may have when WWE moves to Netflix

WWE is going through numerous big changes. SmackDown is moving from the FOX Network to the USA Network next week. Meanwhile, NXT is set to move from the USA Network to The CW next month.

Perhaps the most dramatic shift will be Monday Night RAW, a cable staple for 30 years, moving to live streaming. The red brand will start airing on Netflix in the US on January 6, 2025. Not only that, but the WWE Network will also be on the streaming service, at least internationally. Meanwhile, fans in the UK, Canada, and Latin America would be able to watch all the weekly shows and PLEs on Netflix.

Netflix essentially becoming home to much of Stamford-based promotion's programming is particularly exciting as the platform has a massive global footprint. This could mean big things for the Triple H-led promotion, and the wrestling juggernaut will surely want to make this move as successful as possible.

One way to make it a hit is by introducing or re-introducing major concepts and shows that make RAW on Netflix a must-see affair. This article will look at a handful of possible huge plans The Game could have when the shift happens in January 2025.

Below are four huge plans Triple H may have when WWE moves to Netflix:

#4. NXT Europe could finally be introduced

NXT UK was an incredible brand. Some of the biggest and best names on the roster today came from the show, including Rhea Ripley, Piper Niven, Pete Dunne, Gunther, and Ludwig Kaiser, among others.

When NXT UK was discontinued in September 2022, there was a belief that NXT Europe would launch in 2023. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon returned to WWE and forced a merger. From there, Endeavor has taken over the company. With major events taking place, NXT Europe updates have been non-existent.

However, this doesn't mean things aren't happening behind the scenes. The brand could be on hold with plans to launch once the Netflix deal begins. As noted, Netflix has a massive distribution internationally, so it would make sense to hold off on an international brand until the company moves to the online streaming platform.

#3. Triple H could bring back the Mae Young Classic on Netflix

The Mae Young Classic was a highlight of WWE during the late 2010s. It was a limited series that saw some of the best female wrestlers clash in a tournament. The likes of Dakota Kai, Michin, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Kairi Sane had taken part in the special program.

There have been two Mae Young Classic tournaments thus far. The tournaments were held at a time (2017 and 2018) when the WWE Network was the company's primary streaming platform. That changed with the Peacock deal. Since then, big tournaments and bonus shows have mostly disappeared.

This could change when the company's library moves to Netflix. The Mae Young Classic could return but with a slight twist. Instead of being made up almost entirely of independent names, the tournament could feature several talented, unutilized stars from the main roster and NXT.

#2. WWE could start up a developmental territory in Japan

NXT UK and the once-rumored NXT Europe were part of a grander vision of Triple H. The Game wanted to push Global Localization, which was essentially a worldwide expansion of WWE. With this came the concept of Performance Centers and NXT brands on various continents and in major countries all over the world.

While NXT Europe may or may not happen in the future, The King of Kings could have plans for another massive developmental brand once the Netflix deal officially starts: NXT Japan. As the name suggests, this would be an NXT brand and WWE Performance Center in Japan.

The Sports Entertainment juggernaut has recently forged relationships with promotions, such as Pro Wrestling NOAH and MARIGOLD. They also have ties to Sendai Girls thanks to Meiko Satomura. With these resources, Triple H could form a new brand in Japan to try to help develop new talent and further expand the promotion.

#1. A women-exclusive brand could launch

The final massive idea Triple H could offer when WWE moves to Netflix is another new brand, but not one for developmental. This wouldn't even be an international brand to expand the company's footprint. Instead, The Game could create an all-women's brand.

Women's wrestling has never been better than it is today. WWE is currently brimming with a plethora of talented female stars. Wrestlers such as Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, and various others are future main roster superstars.

A women-exclusive brand could be a place to showcase all of the incredible female stars in the company or at least a wide selection. This wouldn't mean RAW, SmackDown, and NXT lose their divisions, however. Instead, this would be a bonus brand on Netflix.

