4 Reasons why WWE Evolution might disappoint

Vinay Chhabria
15 Oct 2018, 15:44 IST

WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution will be the company's first ever all women's pay-per-view. It will take place on 28th October 2018 and will air live from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, New York. All the women's championships of the company namely RAW Women's championship, SmackDown Live Women's title, NXT Women's championship and NXT UK women's belt will be defended at the event. The finals of the Mae Young Classic 2018 is also set to take place at the PPV.

WWE has already announced the following matches for the historic event-

Ronda Rousey (c) vs Nikki Bella for the RAW Women's Championship Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women's Championship Alexa Bliss and Mickie James vs Trish Stratus and Lita in a tag-team match Kairi Sane (c) vs Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship

The match card so far looks strong however, there are 4 big reasons Evolution may end up as a failure-

#4 The first ever Last Woman Standing match may not main event the historic PPV

These two need to close the show

Becky Lynch’s heel turn has been one of the best stories ever told in a long time by the WWE Creative. After losing her title match at SummerSlam 2018, the Irish Lasskicker turned on her best friend Charlotte Flair to kick off an epic feud. The first ever SmackDown Women’s champion had crossed all limits to destroy the genetically superior Charlotte on Tuesday nights. She then won the title from the Queen at WWE Hell in A Cell. The two superstars are a part of WWE’s 4 Horsewomen group and have taken the women’s division to the next level.

Charlotte’s rematches for the title at WWE Super Show Down and on the SmackDown Live after Super Show Down yielded no result. Flair won via disqualification at Melbourne while 3 nights later their match ended in a double count-out. The Nature Girl speared the champion through the display boards to create one of the most extreme moments in women’s wrestling history. The two superstars will definitely blow the arena’s roof down at WWE Evolution however, Ronda Rousey’s presence may keep them away from the main event of the show.

