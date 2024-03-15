4 huge WrestleMania XL announcements Nick Aldis can make on WWE SmackDown

WrestleMania XL is on the horizon, and both RAW and SmackDown general managers have been very busy. They are leaving no stone unturned to stack the two-night 'Mania card with some spectacular matches. Tonight's episode of the blue brand will likely see some major announcements from Nick Aldis, which could have implications for The Show of Shows.

While several matches have been made official, a few of them are shaping up for the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia. Hence, fans can expect the progression of the feuds and storylines with some mind-boggling announcements from the general manager of SmackDown.

Let's look at four huge WrestleMania XL announcements Nick Aldis can make on tonight's edition of the blue brand emanating from Memphis, Tennessee.

#4. Undisputed Tag Team Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis made a huge proclamation on the latest edition of RAW regarding the future of the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. A number of tag teams from both rosters will get a shot at The Judgment Day at WrestleMania XL in a six-pack tag team Ladder Match.

Therefore, Nick Aldis could make a major revelation tonight by announcing several tag teams from the blue brands who would compete in qualifier matches to grab their spot for the Undisputed Tag Team Title match at The Show of Shows.

The episode of SmackDown could see several tag team matches being announced, with the winners going on to compete against The Judgment Day at the Philadelphia spectacle.

#3. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight at WrestleMania XL becomes official

AJ Styles and LA Knight have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. Both superstars are on a rampage and looking to tear each other apart. This rivalry that has been brewing for weeks will likely culminate at The Showcase of the Immortals this year.

Therefore, with WrestleMania XL only a few weeks away, Nick Aldis could make this match official tonight. This will allow both superstars to go all out to build their feud in the subsequent episodes of SmackDown ahead of the two-night extravaganza.

#2. Logan Paul's championship match at the Show of Shows

While most of the championship matches have been made official for The Show of Shows, the direction of the United States Championship is still obscure. Nick Aldis could make a major announcement on the show tonight regarding Logan Paul's title match at WrestleMania XL.

As of now, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens have been lurking around The Maverick as they have unfinished business with him. While The Viper wants to exact vengeance on the 28-year-old for costing him the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, KO wants a fair shot at Paul's title.

Thus, Aldis could announce a triple-threat match for the United States Championship involving all three superstars. While that seems to be a viable option, the SmackDown general manager could also make it a multi-person match, putting Grayson Waller and Austin theory in the mix.

#1. Stipulation for Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL

Bayley will look for retribution tonight against Dakota Kai as the two superstars lock horns in a one-on-one match at FedExForum Arena in Memphis, Tennessee. There's a good possibility that Damage CTRL will cause outside interference to cost The Role Model her match against Kai.

Moreover, one cannot ignore the fact that the heel faction could also cause ringside interference during the WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania XL. Therefore, Nick Aldis could announce a huge stipulation for Bayley vs. IYO SKY at The Show of Shows.

The SmackDown general manager could make this announcement on the show tonight, which could have major WrestleMania implications. Not only will this add layers to Bayley's redemption story against Damage CTRL, but it will also heat up her rivalry with IYO SKY.

