4 incredible returns to look forward to tonight on RAW

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.53K // 17 Sep 2018, 22:53 IST

Lesnar shocked fans by kicking the Cell door down and dismantling Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 is officially in the history books, and what a show it was. We saw Randy Orton go to new levels of sadistic in his efforts to destroy Jeff Hardy. A new SmackDown Live Women's Champion was crowned in Becky Lynch, and AJ Styles continued his phenomenal reign as WWE Champion, barely escaping the AT&T Center with the gold after a brutal battle with Samoa Joe.

On the RAW side of things, the Dogs of War were able to upset the Shield to retain their RAW Tag Team Championships, and Ronda Rousey proved why she is the baddest woman on the planet, defeating Alexa Bliss in the former's champion's rematch from Summerslam.

And in the main event, a Beast emerged to shock everyone, leaving Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger Braun Strowman a mess inside the satanic structure.

But the WWE is always moving forward, and here are 4 superstars you can look forward to seeing return tonight on RAW.

The Undertaker

With Hell In A Cell in the rearview mirror, the WWE Universe now turns their attention to WWE Super Show-Down, which will take place October 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

At the show, The Undertaker will compete against his nemesis Triple H, in the pair's first match against each other since their epic cell match at WrestleMania 28 in 2012.

The Game has vowed that he will end the Deadman down under, and whilst he is not the first to make that claim, he intends to be the last.

With The Game's best friend Shawn Michaels rumoured to be playing a part in the match (and possibly competing once again), expect the Deadman to have some pretty strong things to say tonight on Monday Night RAW.

