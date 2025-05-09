4 indications that Damage CTRL has disbanded in WWE

Bayley formed Damage CTRL with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai when she returned to WWE at SummerSlam in 2022. Her appearance marked a return from injury while also kicking off SKY and Kai's tenure on the main roster.

The group terrorized the women's division on RAW and SmackDown, winning numerous titles. Asuka and Kairi Sane eventually joined the faction until Bayley was kicked out of the group.

However, a lot has changed over the last two years, and the next four signs indicate that WWE has officially disbanded Damage CTRL:

#4. Asuka and Kairi Sane are off WWE TV

The Kabuki Warriors were Women's Tag Team Champions as members of Damage CTRL. [Image Credit: WWE.com]

Both The Empress of Tomorrow and Sane were injured at various points in 2024. The group had already turned face, battling the Pure Fusion Collective and other heels.

Sane injured her arm and could return at any moment. Asuka suffered a knee injury, which traditionally takes nine or more months to heal.

Damage CTRL may have been presented as heroes, but fate had other ideas. Since things have changed so much while both women have been off TV, they may return as a tag team.

#3. IYO SKY has been acting alone as champion

Dakota Kai was still close with IYO SKY as the latter was challenging for the Women's World Championship. However, after a few weeks of capturing the belt Kai was released from the promotion.

WWE was building to WrestleMania 41 but opted not to use her as a side player in the feud. SKY battled Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley by herself. She's now built a tenuous alliance with Ripley since retaining the championship at The Show of Shows.

Since SKY is standing alone as the top woman on RAW, it seems like she's broken out from needing a group to stand out. Factions don't last forever, and Damage CTRL's time appears to be up.

#2. WWE released Dakota Kai

One of the group's original members, Dakota Kai, was among the spring cuts made by WWE. The main roster saw a few names let go, but the Damage CTRL member was one of the most disappointing.

The Final Testament essentially ended when Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain were released last November. It's a definitive way to break up a group if one of the members isn't with the company.

Plans may have changed with Asuka and Sane out with injuries, which didn't help Kai's status in an ever-changing landscape.

#1. Bayley was on RAW but stopped crossing paths with the group

When Damage CTRL turned on Bayley, it set the Grand Slam Champion on her latest face run. She beat SKY at WrestleMania 40, but lost the title to Nia Jax before moving to RAW in January.

While she teamed with SKY for WarGames, the two still shared a tenuous relationship. When Bayley moved from SmackDown during the transfer window, she had minimal time with her former stablemates.

Since WWE bookers decided on different paths for the active members, it signaled the group was heading for a possible breakup. The injuries to Asuka and Kairi, and Dakota's release possibly confirmed why that decision was made.

