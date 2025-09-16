  • home icon
4 Indications that The Usos will break up at WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Sep 16, 2025 01:15 GMT
The Usos backstage on RAW [Image Credits: WWE
The Usos backstage on RAW [Image Credits: WWE's Twitter]

Jimmy and Jey Uso have been trying to be on the same page on WWE RAW for the past couple of weeks, but things haven’t been working out between the two After Jey Uso’s vicious spear to LA Knight, even after the latter tried to help The Usos against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, fans hinted at a potential heel turn for Jey coming in.

WWE Wrestlepalooza is set to feature a massive tag team showdown between The Usos and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and fans have been waiting for the former multiple-time tag team champions to reunite. However, considering the latest story between both men, it doesn’t seem like The Usos will be together for long. Instead, there have been indications hinting that the twins will be breaking up at Wrestlepalooza itself. Let’s check out the instances and arguments that hint at that.

#4. Jimmy Uso agreed to team up with LA Knight on WWE RAW

After the action that unfolded on RAW last week, LA Knight tried to keep the spear from Jey Uso aside this week and use his wrath to take down The Vision. However, the former United States Champion knew that it was impossible to take them down with the numbers game against him.

Knight asked Jimmy Uso to team up with him for the night, and after a backstage argument with Jey, Jimmy ended up accepting the offer and teamed up with Knight. Jey Uso won’t be happy about this decision from his brother and might end up taking his wrath out on Uso at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

#3. Jey Uso is withholding information from Jimmy Uso

This week’s episode of RAW featured another massive hint that has been making headlines. Both Jey and Jimmy had another set of arguments backstage, and fans noted that the former World Heavyweight Champion was talking to someone on the phone.

While Jimmy asked who Jey was talking to, the latter managed to switch things around, probably trying to hide something from his brother. This is another massive hint that The Usos won’t be able to withstand The Vision, thanks to the issues they might have had with trusting each other.

#2. Jimmy Uso doesn’t want to take orders from his twin brother

Jey Uso has been acting like the new Tribal Chief over the past few weeks, hinting at a massive heel turn. Not only that, but Jey has now started giving orders to his twin brother as well, which might be a big problem on its own.

Jimmy clearly stated that Jey wasn’t the one having the Ula Fala around his neck, hinting that he wasn’t up for taking orders from his brother. This could be another reason for their potential split at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

#1. Jey Uso is acting like a Tribal Chief

Main Event Jey Uso has been resembling Roman Reigns when he was the Tribal Chief for the Bloodline, and all the lessons from The OTC are now coming into effect. Main Event Jey has been acting like the Tribal Chief over the past couple of weeks, which Jimmy Uso was never on board to accept from Reigns as well.

With a new character making space for Jey, it would be interesting to see if Jimmy will manage to accept Jey’s new behavior at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

