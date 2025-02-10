4 insider WWE terms that every fan must know about

WWE has been around for over 70 years now under various names. The professional wrestling industry has been around even longer. The business has developed and changed a lot from the days of strong men and carnivals, but some roots still exist.

One of the key aspects of pro wrestling that always existed, and even to some days still exists, is the mysterious curtain. Pro wrestlers and promoters kept a figurative curtain between fans and the industry to keep the magic alive.

Of course, over time, many of the tricks of the trade became public. This also includes certain words and phrases used in the industry. Some were used out of secrecy, while others were simply for the sake of short-hand or for others involved in production to understand.

This article will take a look at four insider terms used in World Wrestling Entertainment that every fan should know. This includes key locations in the arena and even a special camera shot named after a legend.

Below are four insider WWE terms that every fan must know about:

#4. The Shield Corner was recently revealed by WWE

The Shield was one of the most important and popular WWE stables of the 2010's. The trio was made up of Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. They had an incredible run together and all the members have found a lot of success individually since moving on.

One of the key characteristics of The Shield was its entrance. Rollins, Reigns, and Ambrose came down through the crowd and would typically exit over the barricade on the side of the hard camera closest to the ramp.

Based on a recent WWE clip, it appears that corner is still referred to as "The Shield Corner" years after the group split up. Triple H notably called it that in regards to Jey Uso grabbing his son after his impressive Royal Rumble win.

#3. The Gorilla Position is seen quite often

A WWE position seen often is the backstage area between the hallways and the entrance ramp. This area is generally surrounded by walls, a few mirrors, several monitors, and various pieces of equipment.

This area is known as the Gorilla Position and is critical in WWE. It is named after the late Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon. The former wrestler and commentator used to always be seen in that specific area, hence the name.

Nowadays, Triple H is always seen in the Gorilla Position. Names like Michael Hayes, Robert Roode, and Bruce Prichard are routinely seen there too. They oversee everything, directing who goes out from behind the curtain and when. They also work directly with the production truck, commentary team, and others to make sure the show goes off without any hitches.

#2. The Andre Shot is a specific camera angle

The next entry strays away from the theme the others all seem to carry, as it isn't a specific location. Instead, this entry is a production technique that has a very specific name: The Andre Shot.

The Andre Shot is a camera angle to make a wrestler appear as imposing as possible. For example, WWE production might use The Andre Shot on Omos or Braun Strowman. The cameraman squats low to help make the giant stars look even larger.

The name comes from the late Andre the Giant. The WWE Hall of Famer wasn't the biggest wrestler to compete in the company, but he was arguably the most notorious of all giants. The sports entertainment juggernaut regularly used The Andre Shot to make him appear larger than life.

#1. The Okerlund Position has been a focus at Saturday Night's Main Event

The final entry on this list is "The Okerlund Position." The position is named after the late Mean Gene Okerlund, one of the most famous and beloved announcers and interviewers in WWE history. The position is a podium by the entranceway.

The Okerlund Position has been emphasized recently, primarily thanks to Saturday Night's Main Event. Joe Tessitore and Jesse Ventura can be seen there periodically throughout the show. It has also seeped into other programming, with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee having been seen using it on SmackDown recently.

However, it must be noted that fans of World Championship Wrestling might see the Okerlund Position as an entirely different spot. When he worked for WCW, Mean Gene was known for doing interviews in the aisleway where wrestlers made their way down to the ring. While the spot is similar, it is not the official Okerlund Position in WWE.

