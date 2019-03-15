4 Instances that show that WWE still hasn't changed

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.33K // 15 Mar 2019, 00:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince Mcmahon famously made an intervention last year admitting WWE needed to improve

It seems like a long time now when the McMahons themselves came out and admitted that they had actually messed up. The product in the last few months had not been good. After repeated weeks of the "lowest ever" Raw and SmackDown ratings, WWE finally realized that they needed to make the necessary changes as they were losing out on viewership big time.

Promises were made about big changes taking place in the coming weeks, opportunities given and what not. But as we stare down the road to WrestleMania and look back at the past and the current state, what we see is that even though there have been some welcome changes in WWE, in essence, it's still the same.

#1 Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin fought yet again at Elimination Chamber

Braun and Baron have feuded just one too many times

One of the biggest problems that the WWE product was plagued with was the prevalent repetitive booking which killed the interest of the fans. Watching two big guys go at it again and again just makes it tough for the audience to keep up unless there are some stakes involved.

Despite that two of the more prominent wrestlers of the current roster fought against each other in a match which was not only inconsequential but also just lacked the perfect storyline behind doing something like that.

To make things worse, the duo of Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin faced each other again at the very next edition of Raw in an inconsequential tables match. It just seemed that the duo was put together to eat up the extra airtime, something which was always an issue in the past, as well as the audience, had to sit through too many fillers which killed their interest in the product.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement