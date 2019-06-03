×
4 interesting reasons why Adam Cole is the new NXT Champion

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.21K   //    03 Jun 2019, 19:03 IST

Adam Cole is now the reigning and defending NXT Champion
Adam Cole is now the reigning and defending NXT Champion

NXT TakeOver: XXV took place on Saturday night and saw Adam Cole finally lift the NXT Championship after he defeated Johnny Gargano. It was definitely a shock since Gargano only defeated Cole a few months ago in a two out of three falls match to become the Champion after injury forced Tommaso Ciampa to relinquish his Championship.

Cole and Gargano are two of the biggest stars in NXT at present and they put on a fantastic main event in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday night, but why was Cole able to come out on top against one of his fiercest rivals? There are a number of reasons why WWE decided to put the title around Cole's waist, but here are just a few of them.

#4 Johnny Gargano could be heading to the main roster

Will Johnny Gargano be heading to the main roster?
Will Johnny Gargano be heading to the main roster?

Johnny Gargano was promoted to the main roster earlier this year alongside Aleister Black, Ricochet and Tommaso Ciampa but when injury forced Ciampa onto the sidelines, Gargano was sent back down to NXT so that he could continue the storyline that the Blackheart had left behind.

Gargano has definitely done his time in NXT and proved that he has what it takes to become a huge star on the main roster if given the chance, which could be why he's dropped the title to Cole, since it could be the perfect time for Gargano to head to SmackDown Live and leave his time in NXT behind.

Of course, Gargano's wife is still in NXT so it will make traveling a little different for him but the main roster could do with the boost of having Johnny Wrestling at their disposal in the build-up to SummerSlam in August.

Tags:
NXT TakeOver: XXV Johnny Gargano Adam Cole WWE NXT Championship
