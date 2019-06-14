×
4 Interesting Spoilers You Need To Know From This Month's NXT Tapings At Full Sail University

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
252   //    14 Jun 2019, 00:38 IST

There were a number of interesting spoilers this week on NXT
There were a number of interesting spoilers this week on NXT

NXT Takeover XXV only took place a few weeks ago but the build-up to Takeover: Toronto on the eve of SummerSlam has already begun. The NXT Universe has new Tag Team Champions and a new NXT Champion to contend with now as all the storylines begin to build towards Toronto.

Last night's tapings took place live from Full Sail University which has been the home for NXT over the past few years. These storylines are expected to air on the WWE Network on Wednesday night from June 19th until July 10th.

The entire card is yet to be announced for Toronto but luckily there is still another full batch of tapings to come next month that will lead all the way up to NXT's biggest pay-per-view event of the summer.

#4. Breakout Tournament

William Regal announced an interesting tournament on NXT TV
William Regal announced an interesting tournament on NXT TV

Triple H is obviously doing some fantastic things down in NXT and as part of last night's NXT tapings, it was announced by General Manager William Regal that there would be a break out NXT title tournament that would allow the crowd to get to know the latest batch of NXT talent.

The winner of this tournament will be given a title shot for any of the Championships in NXT and the matches themselves got underway as part of last night's tapings.

The tournament kicks off on June 26th and will see Angel Garza vs Joaquin Wilde, before Cameron Grimes vs Isaiah Scott on July 3rd, closely followed by Bronson Reed vs Dexter Lumis and Jordan “ACH” Myles vs Boa which are the final tournament match ups at these tapings on July 10th.

It'll be interesting to see if the winner of the breakout tournament is given a Championship match of their choosing in Toronto in August.

Tags:
WWE NXT Io Shirai Shayna Baszler
